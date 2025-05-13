Politics
Demonstration: Ferrari's flag is a symbol of anti-government manifestations in Serbia, how is it originally?
- Writer, Slobodan Maricic
- Role, BBC News Serbia
-
At first glance, Ferrari, an emblematic luxury car manufacturer of Italy, may have nothing to do with Serbia, a country often shaken by political riots.
But for almost 30 years, the Ferrari flag with the symbol of black stands, red background and black and white lines has become a view that has always been demonstrations in Serbia.
When hundreds of thousands of people led by students in a wave of demonstrations flooded the streets of the capital of Serbia, Belograd, in March, continuing the government's responsibility for the collapse of the station canopy in November which killed 16 Ferrari pliers again floating in the wind.
“Whenever we protest injustice, this flag is still there,” said Igor Balmazovic, 54, the owner of the flag, when he speaks to BBC News Serbia.
“I never thought we would still need it,” he said.
“It is very sad. We fight the same injustice, the same people, for decades.”
The protest in Serbia increasingly intense following the collapse of the Canopy of Novi Sad, and President Aleksandar Vucic has faced the greatest political crisis since power in 2012. At the time, he was still Prime Minister.
The origin of the Ferrari flag appears in the Serbian demo
The history of the involvement of the Ferrari flag in the demonstrations in Serbia began in the winter of 1996, during a demonstration against the president at the time, Slobodan Milosevic.
His rejection to recognize the victory of the opposition to the general elections sparked a wave of demonstrations throughout Serbia.
Igor Balmazovic, Formula 1 fan, decided to bring his Ferrari flag to demonstration actions not only as a meeting point with his friends, but also as “symbol of strength and perseverance”.
“We think it will help us find ourselves,” he recalls.
But then, the function of this flag actually becomes more important, not only as a meeting point.
“”[Bendera] He is still there, in the snow, the rain, even when the police beat us. People see it every day and that gives them hope. “These demonstrators do not give up, so we will not give up either,” they thought. “”
Finally, Milosevic was the subject of pressure and accepted the results of the elections.
Over time, the story of the Ferrari flag has become legendary, with many stories and myths around him.
Some have suggested that Ferrari reward Igor Balmazovic a car.
“It's true,” he said with a smile.
This happened after an Italian television channel arrived in Serbia in 1997 and released a report on the flag which was a symbol of the demonstration.
“Ferrari sent gifts, hats, two toy cars and a letter from the director of the company who said he wanted to meet me. But we never met.”
The Ferrari flag still exists in the current demonstration
A few decades later, the Ferrari flag appeared in all the major demonstrations of the rebellion in 2000 which overthrew Milosevic, to new demonstrations against the president of Vucic.
The Serbian progressive party led by Vucic won more than 47% of parliamentary votes in 2023 and wiped out the local elections the following year, confirmed its power.
Although he claimed to support the Serbian Way to the members of the European Union, criticism accused him of being authoritarian, eroding democratic institutions and encouraging corruption.
After the canopy collapse of the Novi SAD station, several officials were arrested, including the former Minister of Construction, but many considered the answer given still lacking.
Vucic denies making mistakes, calling these demonstrations to confuse the government and accuse foreign forces to interfere.
However, demonstrators are still not affected.
The students joined the coalition of civil society made up of actors, lawyers, teachers, teachers and farmers.
According to a survey by the Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA), an independent surveillance group, 61% of Serbs supported the demonstration.
'Keep the spirit of life alive'
Again, Ferrari's flag returned to fly in the streets, and for many people, see this flag in the middle of a demonstration to generate their memories.
“When my wife and I have come out recently, many people have approached us and took photos,” said Balmazovic.
“A man asks if he can kiss him.”
“Some people ask if it is the original flag. I said to them:” Try to look more closely, look at the holes, how this flag is obsolete because of the wind “.
The young demonstrators, born long after the first appearance of the flag, followed the traces of Balmazovic carrying the Ferrari flag in a demonstration.
Some bring replicas.
Balmazovic does not care.
“They keep the spirit of life,” he said.
Now the torch is literally continues.
In April, a group of students began a bicycle trip to 1,300 km in Strasbourg, the place of the European Parliament, to attract international attention to the Serbian crisis.
Among them, Nikola Boca, 21, son of Baptis Balmazovic.
“When the demonstration started, I was fascinated by the history of the flag,” said Boca, resting.
“The father told me that my father's father had the original.”
Bringing a flag on his backpack, Boca saw it as a symbol of continuity and determination.
“Some people are skeptical, but I tell them: it's the original,” he said.
Hope for a real change
Balmazovic did not know when the flag could finally be hoisted.
He hopes time will come soon.
“The most important thing is that the students woke up,” he said.
“They came out from behind the screen of their mobile phones and their blankets from their books, and they were aware of their strength. Really extraordinary.”
He dreamed of one day, there will be a real change, starting with justice for the victims of Novi Sad, followed by the improvement of the rule of law.
“When it happened, I suspended the flag on the wall and I said it was over,” he said BBC News Serbia.
For the moment, however, the Prancing horse is still in the streets of Bélograd and the student demonstration has shaken Serbia.
This article was written and examined by our journalists using artificial intelligence to help the translation process as part of a pilot project.
|
