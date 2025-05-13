Technology CEOs mingle with Trump and MBS at Saudi Investment Forum





The main advisor to the American president Elon Musk (L) and the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang (C), are responsible for greeting the Saudi crown prince at the Royal Court of Riyadh on May 13, 2025.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty images

Wealth and power.

The world's political and commercial leaders gathered Tuesday in Riyadh for the investment forum in Saudi Arabia, discussing the boom of artificial intelligence and world trade.

President Donald Trump met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman while several transactions had been announced between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia invests $ 600 billion in the United States, a package that, according to which the White House, would increase “energy security, the defense industry, technological leadership and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals”.

The White House also praised an agreement of nearly $ 142 billion to provide Saudi Arabia with American weapons and services.

NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, announced an agreement to provide the kingdom with its high -end AI Blackwell fleas.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, and Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​were among the participants, as well as other high -level executives and power players such as the CEO of Openai, Sam Altman, the president of Alphabet Ruth Porat, the CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna, the CEO of Palant Alex Karp and Qualcomm

The director of chief investments of Alphabet, Ruth Porat (L) and the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang (R), are waiting to meet the Saudi Crown Prince at the Royal Court of Riyadh on May 13, 2025.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty images

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman serve his hand during a memorandum of understanding the signing ceremony at the Royal Court of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

US President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attend a bilateral meeting at the Saudi Royal Court of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.

Win McNamee | Getty Images News | Getty images

Openai CEO Sam Altman looks at that he visits Riyadh with American President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk (both in the photo), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks at that he visits Riyadh with US President Donald Trump, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman pose for a group photo during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

The CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Lisa Su (C) is waiting to meet the Saudi Crown Prince at the Royal Court of Riyadh on May 13, 2025.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty images

Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, talks to the Saudi investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.

Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters

