China deepens links with Latin America during the Beijing DW forum 05/13/2025

China extended a credit line of $ 9.2 billion (8.3 billion) to Latin America and Caribbean countries at a summit in Beijing on Tuesday, with a capture, credit would be in the Chinese Yuan currency. This decision, which excludes global reserve currencies as the US dollar, aims to push the domination of Chinese currency at a time when Asian superpower has deepened its strategic links in Latin America. “Although China is far from the Latin American region and the Caribbean, the two parties have a secular history of friendly exchanges,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told the opening ceremony of the China-Celac forum. China has increased its commercial and strategic links with Latin America Image: Florence Lo / AP / Picture Allaince Managers such as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Colombian President Gustavo Petro were among the people present. XI compared the summit with the Latin American and Caribbean nations to a “large robust tree”. He then announced that China will implement a policy without visa for five nations in the region and will extend it to more countries. XI did not appoint the five countries of the summit. Two -thirds of the countries of Latin America have joined the belt and road (BRI) initiative infrastructure program. In countries like Brazil, Peru and Chile, China has passed the United States as the largest trading partner. Why is China's new megaport in Peru confronted with a decline? To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video “ Intimidation '' will cause “self -insulation”, says XI In a barely veiled excavation in the United States, XI said: “There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars. Intimidation and hegemony will only lead to self-insulation.” “The world today undergoes accelerated transformations invisible into a century, with multiple intertwined and overlapping risks,” said the Chinese chief. This occurs one day after China and the United States have agreed to stop new import samples for at least 90 days a decision that US President Donald Trump said was a “total reset”. Under this agreement, they will both reduce tariffs by 115%, which means that Washington now takes a 30% tax on Chinese products while Beijing has a 10% tax on American products. Published by: Wesley Dockery

