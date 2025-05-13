Jokowi diploma case, why was Abraham Samad examined?





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The former president of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Abraham Samad (United States) and the director of the Sentana television channel on YouTube Mikhael Sinaga (MS) were called as a witness in the case of accusation using a false diploma reported by former president Jokowi to the Jakarta Metropolitan police.

They were called on Monday, May 12, 2025, but were not present. Abraham said that he did not accept the quote to appear from the exam as a witness, while Mikhael had received a summons but could not come.

“The confirmation that the MS concerned was absent, while the United States was not yet present and there has been no confirmation,” said the chief of the main police commissioner of the Jaya police police, Reonald Simanjuntak, metropolitan police of Jakarta on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Abraham Samad said there was no assignment concerning the case of a report on the accusation of a false diploma of former president Joko Widodo of the metropolitan police of Jakarta. “There has never been a summons to date,” he said when he was contacted Tempo Monday evening May 12, 2025.

Reinald said the investigator would once again send a summons to the exam to Abraham Samad and Mikhael Sinaga this week. However, he still could not be sure that the examination of the two witnesses would be carried out. “Usually, if he does not come when the first call will receive three to six days,” he said.

Previously, the investigator of the metropolitan police of Jakarta had examined three witnesses on the report of the false accusations of Jokowi diplomas on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The three witnesses were members of the team of defenders of the Ulama and the Activists (TPUA), namely Damai Haris Lubis, Kurnia and Rustam Effendi. While the vice-president of TPUA, Rizal Fadillah, could not attend due to an illness after an accident. Provide support to Roy Suryo et al Jokowi reported five people for having accumulated it by a false diploma to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on April 30, 2025. Five people, namely the hospital, the hospital, the ES, T and K. Polda Metro Jaya, then summoned a certain number of witnesses for the report.

Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said that he reported the five people for alleged slander and defamation using electronic media. So that one of the reports written uses the IT and electronic transactions law (ITE law).

On April 30, 2025, at night, a number of figures gathered at the Jang building, in the center of Jakarta, to provide support for Roy Suryo CS.

Abraham Samad was among the people present at the event. City of Tribune, He asked Roy Suryo and his friends to assume that Jokowi's report to the police was a little thing.

“My message to Bung Rismon, Roy Suryo, Doctor Tifa and Bung Fadila has just relaxed in the face of this report. Because I consider this as a kind of intimidation,” said Abraham Samad while delivering a speech during the joint event of the Declaration of Jokowi.

While Mikhael Sinaga through the Sentana television channel he manages, many have underlined the false diploma alleged in terms of group Roy Suryo et al.

It is not yet known if they have been called witnesses linked to their activities. Sister -in -law gave the Jokowi original diploma in Bareskrim The team of legal advisers from Jokowi presented the initial diploma of the Lycée and the University to the Directorate of the General Police of the Criminal Investigation Police, Friday, May 9, 2025.

Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, said the surrender was linked to the complaints of the Ulama team and activists (TPUA) EGI Sudjana concerning the alleged Jokowi S1 diploma.

“Today, we have given everything (diploma) to the criminal investigation unit to be followed, for a medical-legal laboratory test,” he said in the criminal investigation unit building.

He mentioned that the original diploma had been brought directly by the representative of the Jokowi family, Wahyudi Andrianto as a younger brother -in or sister of Iriana Jokowi, because it was a sensitive document.

In addition to the sister -in -law, there was also the assistant of Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitrriansyah in the criminal investigation.

The submission of this original document is Jokowi's commitment to support the survey process carried out by Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri.

“In fact, this is not a report that we submit to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. This is a public report on his diploma, but Mr. Jokowi is arranged because it is already an order or a request for the application of the laws, namely a criminal investigation, so that it is filled by Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

He also made sure that Jokowi was ready to attend if he was called upon to be examined as a part reported in this complaint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/kasus-ijazah-jokowi-kenapa-abraham-samad-ikut-diperiksa–1424219

