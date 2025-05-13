The PM expresses its gratitude to President Erdogan for his strong support, Solidarity

– Advertisement –

Islamabad, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep gratitude to the president of Turkiye Rece Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.

I was deeply affected by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and his solidarity unshakable with Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its longtime fraternal links, experienced over time and sustainable with Turkiye who have become stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for its constructive role of excellence and its concerted efforts in the promotion of peace in South Asia, the Prime Minister published on X Manche.

https://x.com/cmshehbaz/status/1922332261346873451

He also prayed that the links between Pakistan and Turkiye continue to strengthen himself while they were working together to build a brilliant and prosperous future for the two countries and their peoples.

Earlier to address a meeting of the cabinet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his Ankara's unwavering support in Pakistan and expressed his satisfaction at the recent understanding of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

He described the ceasefire to understand a positive step towards regional stability.

While openly declaring our support for the fraternal people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to defuse tension, which had reached very dangerous levels, said the Turkish media.

He also referred to a recent telephone conversation with the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in which the two leaders discussed important questions.