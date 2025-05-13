Bitcoin Mining Venture of Trump Family is to make public – as the interests of trump cryptography





A bitcoin mining company supported by President Trump Eric will be public this year, the company announced on Monday, deepening the Trump family's interest in cryptocurrency.

American Bitcoin – who lists Eric Trump as a co -founder and has his roots in a company supported by Donald Trump Jr. – merges with the Gryphon Digital Mining, on the stock market. The All-Stock transaction will allow the company supported by the Trump brothers to be registered on the Nasdaq exchange. The merger should close in the third quarter of this year.

The objectives of the company, according to an overview published on Monday, consist in operating a new bitcoin “below the cost of the market” and in constituting a reserve of the cryptocurrency.

“Our vision of American Bitcoin is to create the most investable bitcoin accumulation platform on the market,” said Eric Trump in a statement.

American Bitcoin was launched in March, with the Crypto Hut 8 extraction company with majority participation. At the time, the company said that it “aims to become the largest pure and most effective pure gaming bitcoin minor in the world. He is the successor to American data centers, a company supported by Eric Trump, his older brother Donald Trump Jr. and Dominari Holdings listed on the stock market.

Crypto Mining also has a seal of approval by Eric's father and Donald Trump Jr. The president undertook to make the United States a “Bitcoin mining power” last year.

What is Bitcoin extraction-and why is it controversial?

Mining is an essential part of the operation of Bitcoin. The currency is not centralized and is based rather on independent actors – called minors – which implement complicated mathematical problems to verify Bitcoin transactions and list them on a large public book known as blockchain. As a reward for this work, minors earn Bitcoin units for having successfully criticized the figures.

The value of a bitcoin amounts to around $ 102,000, and the mining reward decreases over time as the number of bitcoins in circulation increases, making mining a lucrative business.

But the mining is controversial because it is extremely at high energy intensity, minors operating gigantic data centers filled with servers supports which carry out the mathematical operations necessary for extraction. A team from the University of Cambridge believes that Bitcoin uses approximately 187.9 Terawat-Hours of electricity per year, more than the country of Egypt.

The Crypto Empire of the Trump family grows

The Trump brothers' foray into Bitcoin extraction marks the last family cryptography company. The president and his two elders support the crypto Exchange World Liberty Financial, which obtained a boost of several billion dollars earlier this month from a company based in Abu Dhabi, and Mr. Trump launched a “very volatile piece of memes” called $ Trump in January.

Cryptographic investments represent approximately 2.9 billion dollars of the family value of the family, estimates a report.

The Trump family's interest in cryptocurrency has aroused criticism of conflicts of interest. Last week, the Senate Democrats blocked a bill on the regulation of cryptography of the future and pushed to include new limits to elected officials participating in certain types of cryptographic companies, with the Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts accusing Mr. Trump of “Crypto Corruption”.

The White House rejected criticism. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that Trump's “assets were in trust by her children last week, and there are no conflicts of interest”.

Joe walsh

Joe Walsh is editor -in -chief of Digital Politics at CBS News.

