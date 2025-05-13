Politics
How PM Modi dismantled Pakistan's false campaign against India with an unexpected visit to Adampur air base
It was not only a stopover that stimulated morale. The image served as a direct response to the Pakistans pretends anterior according to which its hypersonic missile launched by JF-17 had destroyed the S-400 Precious India system. No debris. No craters. No truth.
India is eternally grateful
The Prime Minister shared photos of the X base (formerly Twitter), writing,
Earlier this morning, I went to AFAD AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.
The visit lasted almost 50 minutes, during which Modi interacted with Air Force staff and senior commanders. A senior government official said,
The only goal was to have the morale of the armed forces which give an answer adapted to the drone and the missiles turned by Pakistan.
The Prime Minister was informed of Operation Sindoor, his execution and the operational preparation of the Indian forces. Managers described the trip as a highly confidential local administration, even has not been informed. The district civil and police administration was not aware, confirmed the commissioner of Jalandhars Himanshu Aggarwal.
Read also: “ Ghar Mein Ghuske Maarrenge '', explains Prime Minister Modi in his address to the IAF staff at the base of Adampur
The Pakistans imagined the victory
In the days preceding Modis's visit, Pakistan had launched a large -scale disinformation campaign. After his drone and missile attacks did not inflict significant damage to Adampur, he shared an supposed satellite image of a damaged S-400 system.
But the image has not shown no sign of a visible impact, no equipment damage and no structural violation. The Pakistan dirt patch was highlighted was just that a dirt patch.
Indian officials rejected him as false. The public too.
Prime Minister Modi enters Adampur Airbase, the very site that Pakistan wrongly claimed was “destroyed”. Just the Prime Minister standing with our reality of heroes to silence propaganda, the Minister of the Union Bandi Sanjay Kumar published on X.
Another user added, the Pakistan propaganda that they managed to damage the S-400 site in Adampur.
Adampur: northern strategic backbone
Adampur is India Second Air Base. Located just 25 km from Jalandhar and about 100 km from the Pakistani border, its strategic value has increased exponentially.
The base was a privileged target in the 1965 war with Pakistan, but it is not unusual either. Then he exploited the MIG-21 and the Su-7. Now it houses the advanced squadrons of the MIG-29 and the SU-30 MKI. In 2022, Adampur became the site of the S-400 system deployed for the first time, nicknamed the Sudarshan chakra.
Adample radar and surveillance capacity covers large expanses from northern India, including Punjab, Jammu-Cachemire, and parts of Rajasthan. He played an essential role during Operation Sindoor and the reprisals that followed from Pakistan.
Between May 9 and 10, Adampur was targeted by drones and missiles on the other side of the border. These were intercepted in the air. However, not all threats were neutralized in the sky.
In the village of Kanganiwal, the debris of a projectile injured a migrant worker, Satinder Kumar, and damaged several houses. On May 12, another unploded device was recovered and defused near a Godown of Markfed in the village of Chuharwali, near the air base.
Sindoor operation: message delivered
Modis Visit followed his national speech on Monday evening, where he praised the success of Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched on May 7, was an India response to the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which left 26 people dead.
Indian forces have struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing more than 100 activists. Groups like Lashkar-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen were among the targets.
Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive change in the strategic approach of India, said Prime Minister Modi during his speech.
He also added, the world again witnessed ugly Pakistans when senior Pakistani military officials attended the funeral of terrorists.
Pakistani soldiers are trying to retaliate, including the S-400 strike now, was part of its response before the two countries accept a cease-fire on May 10.
However, India clearly indicated its position: the break in operations depends on the future conduct of the Pakistans.
The presence of Modis in Adampur was not only political theater. It was a calculated decision to send a signal to Pakistan, Indian citizens and the armed forces.
As the former chief minister of Punjab said Captain Amarinder Singh,
I salute the courage and commitment of our armed forces, India is strong because of you.
The photograph of a Prime Minister standing with his soldiers, with very S-400 Pakistan, said destroyed imposing in the background, has not only demystified disinformation. He cemented the India message: his defense is alert, active and intact.
