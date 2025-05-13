Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khans Sons urges the Trump administration to play a role for the Liberation of Fathers





Pakistan sees a minimum budget impact of the confrontation of India while economists believe that billions of losses

Islamabad: The Pakistan Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that the recent four -day affair with India would not have a significant budgetary impact, as analysts estimated that the conflict cost the losses of the two countries of around 1 billion dollars per hour.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after a fatal attack on April 22 against Hindu Tourists to the cashmere administered by the Indians, who killed 26 people. India has blamed Pakistan for assault, an allegation rejected by Islamabad officials, although this has always led to one of the worst military confronted between the two nuclear neighbors for decades.

A ceasefire was announced on Saturday by American president Donald Trump, after four days of intense fighting and diplomatic efforts led by Washington. However, the military confrontation, at that time, had disrupted the stock markets, led to aerial space closures, increased defense spending and caused economic losses amounting to billions of dollars.

The current confrontation with India will not have a significant budgetary impact on Pakistan, Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the Minister of Finance, told Arab News.

It can be managed in the current budgetary space, without the need for a new economic assessment, he added.

Schehzad said that the economic resilience of Pakistans was obvious from a new record on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which posted the highest day on Monday in more than 26 years, which increased by 10,123 points or 9.45%, considerably exceeding the losses recorded last week following the Indian strike.

The Pakistans measured and a responsible response, both in its story and its actions in the field, attracted investors, in parallel with the potential effect of positive overflow of a possible regulation in the issue of the American-Chinese price, he added.

Arab News contacted the Defense Ministry and the Pakistan military media wing for official conflict costs estimates, but has not received a response at the time of the filing of this story.

Meanwhile, economists have said that the recent military deadlock has inflicted high financial losses on both countries, combined costs of $ 1 billion per hour.

The recent conflict, over a period of 87 hours, I think that the cost of one billion dollars per hour for both countries, Arab News, economist Farrukh Saleem told Arab.

He estimated the total losses combined between 80 and 90 billion dollars over the four -day period.

About 20% of this was incurred by Pakistan and 80 to 85% by India, he added.

Saleem said the daily economic losses of the conflict, including stock market decreases and other impacts, have been about $ 20 billion a day, Pakistan losing up to $ 4 billion and India up to $ 16 billion a day.

I tried to bring things together. If this conflict continued for 30 days, my estimate is that the two countries would have lost $ 500 billion, with more than a loss of $ 400 billion for the Indian economy, he added.

Explaining higher losses on India, he noted that each Rafale fighter plane costs around $ 240 million, while thunder JF-17 or J-10C planes of Pakistans are at a price between 20 and 25 million dollars per unit.

Brahmos, for example, Indian ballistic missile costs $ 3 million each. If, for example, 10 units are used in one day, it represents $ 30 million in one day, he said.

Dr. Ali Salman, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (Prime), an independent independent economic policy group based in Islamabad, said that the conflict had disrupted the economic and affected feeling of investors.

Admittedly, investors would not want to enter countries, be it India or Pakistan, if they are in a constant situation, he told Arab News.

He stressed that prolonged conflicts would push people in the two countries more deeply in poverty, noting that a poor people in four in the world live in India or Pakistan.

We have 27% of the poor worlds in these two countries, and I believe that we have to get out of the military context and enter an economic context, he added.

Another economist, Shakeel Ramay, said that each war had an economic dimension and that the conflict had imposed a heavy financial burden on the two economies.

Pakistans' military spending on the four-day conflict, including jets, artillery and missiles, has been around 1.5 billion dollars in the national budget, by my estimate, he said, adding that this was important, especially since the country continues to deal with economic challenges.

The right thing is that our economic activities continued without interruption, the retail markets worked smoothly without shortage and the commercial routes remained open, which indicates that the direct economic cost was minimal, he added.

