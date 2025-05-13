Donald prevails over Gargantuan





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

What can you give to a person who already has everything? The usual remedy is sort of sentimental value. In Donald Trumps Case, Qatar found the perfect mixture of a jumbo at 400 million dollars for which he indicated nostalgia in advance. Trump inspected the plane at Palm Beach airport a few weeks after taking oath. Long after covering the gold planes devices, he will associate his next Air Force One with the Qatars family. Or at least they have to hope.

In practice, prevailing on gratitude has limited the shelf life. Ask Metas Mark Zuckerberg, including the $ 1 million gift at the inauguration and 25 million dollars to settle a baseless defamation combination has not saved his business with strong threatened fines. With Trump, however, you should never say. Perhaps Zuckerberg will find his own sentimental emolument to guarantee the meta-suburb of antitrust trumps lawyers.

It is not an accident that prevails over the first trip abroad is to Saudi Arabia, then to other kingdoms of the Gulf, as during his first mandate (his recent trip to Rome for Pope Franciss Funeral was obviously a short notice). The distinction between public and private has little sense at the Maison de Saud. Their country literally bears their name. At least in theory, the laws on the ethics of the United States against conflicts of interest put Washington on the other side of the spectrum in Riyadh. In reality, the rules of federal ethics are now decorative.

Former officials who had to declare gifts of more than a few hundred dollars will be surprised to learn that trumps' lawyers have deemed $ 400 million which does not violate the emoluments of American constitutions. The same goes for the same $ Trump that Trump expressed a few days before an oath. It also apparently passes the legal gathering.

Some people play this game more agile than others less than the royal families of the Gulf. This month, an investment fund from Abu Dhabi pushed a value of $ 2 billion in stable through the crypto mainly belonging to the Trump family, World Liberty Financial. This name is filled with intention. The transactions, the other side is Binance, the exchange of crypto which paid a record penalty of $ 4.3 billion for money laundering during the presidency of Joe Bidens.

Trump has since suspended Bidens restrictions on semiconductor exports to a group of countries, including the United Arab Emirates. Water also promised to invest $ 1.4 TN in the United States in the next decade. Neither Brussels nor Ottawa could start to match this.

The middle of America should study the content of the Trumps agreements,, could he have something to say? Most of the alarm since January has focused on the spectrum of Trump's authoritarianism, in particular on deportations and freedom of expression. But as author Anne Applebaum has convincingly argued, Autocracy Twin is the Kleptocracy. On the latter, Trump seems much more advanced. Congress does not even pretend to monitor these conflicts of interest. Perhaps Capitol Hill is paralyzed by the extent of choices.

They also raise questions about the motivations behind Trump's foreign policy, in particular with Qatar. The little kingdom of the Gulf has made a huge amount to support Hamas by paying tens of millions of dollars in Gaza. It also welcomes the Palestinian militant group. However, the Trump family lives up to its eyeballs in the trade agreements with them.

In April, the Trump organization concluded an agreement with Qatar to build an 18 -hole golf course with luxury brand Trump villas. Qatar is also an investor in Trump's son -in -law Jared Kushners Investment Fund and is expected to reveal at least $ 200 billion in American investments this week. Although the big pieces of these title numbers can prove to be a mirage, non -patrimonial systems like Canadas cannot work in this way. This gives a huge advantage to non-democracies by negotiating with Trump.

These transactions are also difficult to reconcile with Trumps Promise of America first. If Qatar is getting closer to its free jumbo jet, prevails over the so-called palace in the Sky would be at the expense of Boeing, which is under contract to restore the aging fleet of the Air Force one. How will it prevail over the laps and imminent seaside resorts will serve economic or diplomatic interests of the Americas? Which is open to the debate. However, the financial boost to Trump and his family is clear for everyone. The suspicion arises that the real program of American presidents is Trump first. The rest is a sleight of hand.

[email protected]

Edward Luces Book, Zbig: The Life of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Americas Great Power Prophet, is now released

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f1cf9453-8fc4-49d5-9781-e117f744c3c7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos