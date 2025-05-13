Politics
China apparently called Donald Trump's bluff on prices, looking for markets
The trade war between the United States and China is not fully completed, but an agreement between the two parties to reduce reciprocal prices is a major capitulation of Donald Trump.
After reaching prices on Chinese imports to an amazing 145%, he now agreed to drop them 30%.
Trump has long said that America holds the hand of the whip in negotiations, declaring Luridly that countries “embrace my ass” to conclude trade agreements.
He had gone so far as to say that the greatest economy in the world did not even need to chat with other countries it could produce everything that its inhabitants need.
It seems that this may not be the case.
Trump was aware that the cost of attractive prices was about to really bite at home.
Until now, the real cost of the prices has not been exposed because the companies were able to write on the stock they had bought from pre-taarified hikes, but this stock was not going to last forever.
There were warnings that the Americans would soon start to see empty shelves when they were shopping.
Trump can claim to be a master negotiator, but we do not know what he has obtained from this agreement.
The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent takes a much more conciliatory tone than his boss about all of this.
After meeting the Chinese, he said: “The consensus of the two delegations is that none of the parties wanted a decoupling.”
There were no real concessions on the Chinese side despite the repeated statements of Trump that they “snatched” America.
Yes, Beijing has also reduced its 10%American product tax, compared to 125%, but they only imposed these prices in retaliation for America hit first.
China seems to have called Trump's bluff.
Who called the meeting?
Since the announcement of the Liberation Day Trade, Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the Chinese have desperately tried to negotiate an agreement.
He has provided no substantial details on these requests. And the Chinese categorically declared that no request of this type was in progress.
Before the meeting of this weekend in Switzerland, Beijing wanted to make crystalline who had asked for the talks.
“The meeting is held at the request of the American party,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.
Trump tried to minimize the importance of who was the applicant in relation to the requested.
“We can all play games that made the first call, who didn't make them. No matter,” said Trump.
Take whatever you want.
What seems clear is that China was willing to bet it could better resist the pressure of the tariffs than the United States.
China stands firm
Prices certainly affect the Chinese economy.
America is a massive market for their products, and a 145% tax on their goods was an effective business embargo.
The management of China, however, does not need to be as sensitive to public opinion as that of Trump.
They know that public dissatisfaction is quickly picked up both by survey numbers and by members of the congress directly hearing from their voters.
The polls already suggested American dissatisfaction with the way their president took care of the economy, while the members of the Congress had inflamed arterial meetings.
Trump can be prohibited by the Constitution to present himself to a third term, but he still has a strong interest in the Republicans controlling the two chambers of the congress after the mid-term elections, held next year.
China leaders are not faced with such a democratic calculation. They could withstand pressure longer than Trump.
Capitulation of Trump a positive sign for investors
Trump's first major department was when he set up a 90 -day break on reciprocal prices on all countries except China.
At the time of this break, he said it was because people became “Yippy”.
Now he has also paused on the reciprocal prices on China.
Investors were raised by the announcement because they took additional proof into account that Trump is not as married to a high rate regime as he claimed it on the day of the Liberation.
But in both cases, Trump maintained the “basic” rate of 10% in place.
China is also faced at a punitive tariff of 20% for what Trump says it is its role in the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl medication.
Last week, the president announced a commercial “agreement” with the United Kingdom, the first since the reciprocal rates were set up.
While Trump claimed it as a “maximum agreement”, once you scratched the surface, it looked more like an agreement to conclude an agreement in the future.
Yes, the United Kingdom is now able to sell 100,000 new vehicles in the United States to a 10% tax, instead of the 25% price that most countries are now faced during the sale of cars.
There are also concessions for steel and aluminum, but the United Kingdom has failed to negotiate the basic rate by 10%.
Pricing lessons for Australia and others
The evidence now rises that the 10% price is really there to stay.
If this is the case, this means that there is little incentive for countries like Australia, which faces the rate of 10% of reference, to negotiate any agreement with Trump.
Unlike the United Kingdom, Australia has no local automotive industry to protect.
Yes, a certain relief of steel and aluminum prices would be beneficial for companies and people involved in these sectors.
But Australia will not want to exchange things like biosecurity or access to generic drugs cheaper to obtain these advantages.
What could well shake Trump prices is a series of transactions with individual countries for a slightly increased American access to the markets that Trump will announce as major achievements.
Trump may have overwhelmed his inflated price on China, but investors should pay attention to the excessive reaction.
A price of 30% on Chinese products will still injure American consumers, and it does not seem that the reference rate goes anywhere.
|
