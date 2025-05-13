Four major steps of British pride suspend political parties in the midst of the debate on transgender rights

The organizers of four of the largest marches of LGBTQ pride in the United Kingdom have gathered to suspend the participation of political parties in their annual events in support of the country's transgender community.

At a time when trans rights in the United Kingdom are subject to an increasing attack, our determination has never been stronger: we will not allow the progress to be canceled, the declaration published Monday by Birmingham Pride,, Brighton Pride,, Manchester pride And Pride in London said. We will not be both the dignity, security and humanity of our trans brothers and sisters are debated, delayed or refused.

Political parties are often represented during the marches of pride in the United Kingdom, for example, the current Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, attended London Pride In 2022, when he was head of the Labor Party. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, member of the Conservative Party, also attended the steps of pride in a political basis in 2010 and 2011.

The joint decision to prohibit the participation of political parties during these main events of pride follows a decision last month by the British Supreme Court to exclude transgender women from the legal definition of women in the Equalitya 2010 law which legally prohibits discrimination based on certain protected characteristics.

The decision comes from a legal dispute that started in 2018 when the Scottish Parliament adopted a Act to increase the number of women on public sector councils. The law, to the dismay of certain female rights activists, included transgender women in its definition of women.

According to the four pride groups last month, the urgent need for immediate action underlines.

At the moment, we are choosing to remain firmer, stronger and more proud in the demanding of changes that protect and raise trans lives, according to the press release.

In a Shared declaration on XThe LGBT + Lib Dems, an arm of the liberal democratic party, said they were sick to our heart by the general suspension of political parties. The group said that the Liberal Democrats had been at the forefront of the LGBT + rights campaign and have gained the right to be present in the marches of pride.

We are impatiently awaiting a constructive dialogue with the organizers of pride so that we can come back bigger and better, while the parties who look at sectarianism and hatred can be left in the past, where they belong, continued the declaration.

In an email at NBC News, Albie Amankona, spokesperson for the LGBT +conservatives, described the decision as “disappointing”.

“Although we regret this decision, our members are looking forward to participating in a personal title with who we are and what we defend,” he said.

The four groups of pride, in their joint declaration, added that the decline in trans rights in the United Kingdom is part of a disturbing global trend, citing the prohibition of pride events in Hungary and the proliferation of anti-transformation legislation in the United States.

So far this year, 575 Anti-LGBTQ state bills have been proposed in the United States, many of them targeting the rights of transgender, according to a statement by the American American Liberties Union. And at the federal level, the Trump administration has made trans problems. During his first weeks in power, President Donald Trump signed a series of decrees targeting trans rights, one declaring that the United States government would only recognize two immutable sexes and another ban trans transportation.