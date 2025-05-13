Politics
Why does the world draw wool on our eyes?
Sarah N. Stern
We woke up last week to the news that Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile system, Qassem Basir, which, according to the Iranians, has a range of 1,300 kilometers, and can bypass the missile and defense missile programs Arrow and Arrow. Iran can use Shiite communities in Iraq and Jordan to attack American or Israeli bases.
Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Irans of Defense, said that he had no problem with his neighbors in the Middle East, stressing that they are our brothers. But, he added, the American bases are our targets.
This came the day after the launch of the Houthis a missile which crossed Israeli air defenses in the region of Ben Gurion International Airport. The Houthis have sworn to do it again and more, potentially cut all the transport of air to the state of Israel.
Since October 7, 2023, Iran has been in a much more compromised position than it had been and could desperately revitalize its faulty image in the region. Irans Ring of Fire, its development of its multilateral war using its terrorist attorney, has not entirely withered on the vineyard, although the share of thanks to the many operational successes of the State of Israel and the courageous men and women of the FDI and their reserve forces, who continued their lives to serve their country.
Iran had not protected its greatest asset, the former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad. Thousands of resistance fighters supported by Iran have perished in Syria. Although the domination of the Assads has watched, the Syries controlling the government, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, could still constitute another serious threat to Israel because of the character of its chief, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and its deeply rooted roots Al-Qaida and Isis. He also took advantage of the support of the very anti -Semitic support for Recep Tayyip Erdoan, an ardent defender of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Erdoan went so far as to compare Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. It is a concern that Erdoan wishes to replace the borders of Turkey with the former borders of the Ottoman Empire. The Assads fall in Al-Sharaa have opened Syrian territory to become an ally of the Middle East of Turkey, which now strengthens a dependence with Ankara and a Turkish presence, as well as the Semi-Suvière in Syria.
Erdoan described Jerusalem as a red line for Muslims. Faced with an agreement from the Justice and Development Party last December, the AKP delegates shouted in unison, Jerusalem is ours and will remain so. Erdoan responded in Arabic with Inshallah. Inshallah (God wants it). We will not leave Jerusalem in a country of children's killer.
Meanwhile, these are difficult times for Hezbollah. Thanks to the devastating Israels of the BIP and tele -retiressor operation last September, a large part of its leadership was mutilated or killed. The supply chains across Syria in Lebanon were cut, and a large part withdrew from southern Lebanon. Many Hezbollah units have withdrawn north of the Litani river, in accordance with the 2006 resolution of the United Nations Security Council 1701.
However, like Lieutenant Col (res.) Sarit Zehavi recently declared during the JNS International Policy Conference in Jerusalem, Israel had to maintain a presence in Lebanon and Syria to prevent the new strengthening of Hezbollah and armaments from flowing into their hands.
Although four successive administrations have declared that Iran should never get a bomb on my watch, the most painful aspect of all this is that Iran has never stopped working on its nuclear writing program. Iran, according to the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, has 274.8 kilograms (605.8 pounds) of highly enriched uranium at a level of 60%. They are on track to reach the 90% level necessary for a bomb.
Some experts have estimated that they now have enough uranium highly enriched for 17 bombs.
The Snapback sanctions for resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council, which is the fundamental basis of the entire JCPOA, has not yet been triggered. They will expire in October 2025. France, Germany and Great Britain (E3) still maintain the status to trigger the Snapback sanctions but have been reluctant to do so.
Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, says that his nuclear enrichment is for peaceful purposes only. If this was the case, it would only need 3% to 5% for peaceful purposes.
However, talks come on and Iran has a new ballistic missile program. Why do we let the world pull the wool on our eyes?
Sarah N. Stern is the founder and president of the endowment for the Middle East Truth (Emet), a reflection group specializing in the Middle East.
