Pakistan does not sleep by thinking of our missiles: PM Modi greets the armed forces at Adampur air base





Standing in front of a S-400 missile system in Punjabs Adampur Air Base 100 km from the Pakistani Minister of the Pakistani border Narendra Modi pronounced a net warning on Tuesday in Islamabad: “Not only did you failed to harm an Indian military installation, but if the continuous terrorism of your soil, you will be annihilated.” In his first address to the armed forces since the Sindoor operation, Modi praised the army, the Navy and the Air Force for their action coordinated in the four -day conflict with Pakistan, saying: “The tales of your value will be engraved in history forever.” He added: “Our army, Air Force and Navy staff brought the dust of the Pakistani army and showed them their place.” Modi praised the IAF for having executed the strikes with speed and precision which left the enemy amazed and declared that the mission had sent shock through the border and improved self -confidence and national unity. “What you have accomplished is unprecedented, unimaginable and incredible,” he told the staff, during an address of 27 minutes who echoes the tone of his national speech earlier. The frame gave a symbolic weight to its remarks. Pakistan had falsely claimed to have destroyed the base of Adampur and its precious launches-400 clankeers which modified the unexpected visit and the presence of television cameras have visibly refuted.

“Operation Sindoor has now drawn a clear” Lakshman Rekha “for Pakistan,” said Modi. Dressed in a western air command cap with the Trishul badge, Modi arrived at the base for the songs of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in Air Warriors. He interacted with uniform staff before delivering his speech. “When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear” Bharat Mata Ki Jai “, he said. “When our armed forces remove the wind from nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of” Bharat Mata Ki Jai “.” He added: “Our enemies will not sleep long thinking of our drones and missiles.” Adviving Pakistan directly and its terrorist networks, Modi said: “The sponsors of terrorism have realized that the thing with a bad eye on India will only mean their destruction.” He added: “We are the country of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh. Our enemies have forgotten that they had challenged the Armed Forces of the India.” Addressing the IAF staff, he said: “I came here to pay tribute to your bravery. Because of your courage, the echoes of Operation Sindoors managed to hear around the world.” Thinking about his visit, the Prime Minister said: “It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.” Adampur, Indias Second Air Base, houses the Rafale and Mig-29 squadrons and played key roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2025/05/13/prime-minister-narendra-adampur-air-force-station-visit-pakistan-conflict-live.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos