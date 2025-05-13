Lula and XI to ink the new offers while Brazil increases the shoulders of prevailing commercial threats

Brazils Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva insist that he does not want to choose between the United States and China, because its two largest trade partners are making a trade war. But it is more and more clear on what side hed chooses if it is forced.

Lula and Chinas XI Jinping are expected to ink the new agreements related to trade in Beijing on Tuesday, with eyes on the opening of new markets for Brazilian agricultural products and the expansion of Chinese investments in infrastructure projects intended to accelerate the delivery of these products through the Pacific.

Transactions mark the last stage of Lulas' efforts to transform the economy of Brazil's basic products with Chinese aid, while sending one of the strongest signals to date that Donald prevails over protectionist threats has not done much to dissuade the head of the greatest economy of the Latin Americas to bet even larger in Beijing.

If it depends on my government and my will, Brazil and China will be inevitable partners and our relationship will be indestructible, said Lula during a forum of Brazilian and Chinese companies on Monday, before his meeting with XI. China needs Brazil and Brazil needs China.

The state visit will be the third between Xi and Lula since 2023. Add world peaks and events to which they both assisted, and there are few world leaders with whom the Brazilian spent more time during his third term.

The agreements will be based on transactions concluded during the XIS trip to Braslia in November, when they targeted the China agreements to stimulate the financing of Brazilian infrastructure projects and to open new markets to agricultural products from the South American nations.

The Brazil trade with China has continued to develop in the last decade, the total flows reaching $ 158 billion last year, almost double its amount with the United States. Lula has sought to further deepen links, betting on Chinese investment and support for a development strategy intended to raise the world value chain.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who will also meet Xi while he was in Beijing for a forum between China and the Latin American and Caribbean community, said on Monday that he planned to sign on the initiative of the Chinas belt and the road, which potentially ended his already trembling relations with the United States.

Lula has shaken the calls to join, seeking rather to benefit from his goals without officially signing. He recently organized a ministerial working group to maintain regular discussions with Beijing on new commercial opportunities, in particular ambitious projects such as a cross -sectional rail that would connect the Atlantic coast of Brazil to the Pacific in Peru, where the new Chinese port of Chanta opened its doors last year.

Most of the new Brazilian transport infrastructures will finally lead to Chancay, with products intended for China and other Asian markets Brazil is impatient to explore.

The interest is mutual, because China seeks to extend its presence in an entire region, the United States has long considered its own. It is impatient to rely on the successful recovery of the Brazilian automotive industry, that Chinese companies like Byd Co Ltd and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd have fueled.

The national sales of electric vehicles increased by almost 90% to more than 177,000 in 2024 compared to a year earlier, according to Brazil Electric Vehicle Association. Of this total, 61% came from Chinese brands, which come from Byd and GWM.

On the eve of Lulas, a meeting with XI, a group of Chinese companies announced investments of 27 billion reais ($ 4.7 billion) in the South American nation in the coming years. With GWM, the list includes new semiconductor factories from Shenzhen Longsys Electronics CO LTD and the arrival of the world's largest fast food chain, mixed groups and a delivery application called Keeta.

China has become a major buyer in Brazil and what we want is to diversify the investment and partnership program, Eduardo Saboia, secretary to Asia and in the Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. Our partnership is ambitious and the work is complex, dense and promising.

Lula also joined China to use global multilateral institutions to repel Trumps' trade policies, conducting an agreement between the BRICS Bloc of the emerging market nations that criticized US protectionism last month.

Without naming Trump, the group of 10 countries founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has raised serious concerns about the rise in unilateral unilateral measures, including reciprocal prices, in a statement that followed a meeting of foreign ministers from Brics to Rio de Janeiro.

Until now, this has generated little response from Washington, who has embarked on a diplomatic blitz in other corners of Latin America but has largely avoided Brazil.

This could change, however, when the Lulas government continues to kiss China while seeking to capitalize on the trade war by moving to the markets that prices have made more expensive for American agricultural goods.

Brazil plans to take more than 150 representatives of its agrifood sector in China later this month for meetings, events and Asias the largest food fair in Shanghai. It targets talks to extend trade for a long list of products that includes corn, ethanol, sorghum, sesame and coffee, said Luis Rua, secretary to trade and international relations of the Ministry of Agriculture.

New approvals of Brazilian beef, pork and chickens for export to China will also be on the agenda. Brazil wishes to discuss the measures to start sorghum exports to China after authorizing product purchases at the end of last year. And he seeks to open the Chinese market to the Brazilian DDG, a by-product of corn ethanol, and expand his exports of biofuel.

During this business war period, Brazilian businessmen and the Brazilian government are available, said Rua. It is important to show our faces right now so that the trading partner may see that Brazil is there, including decision -makers.

Related News

By Simone Iglesias, Leonardo Lara and Daniel Carvalho, Bloomberg



