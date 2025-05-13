Connect with us

Politics

Lula and XI to ink the new offers while Brazil increases the shoulders of prevailing commercial threats

Lula and XI to ink the new offers while Brazil increases the shoulders of prevailing commercial threats

 


Brazils Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva insist that he does not want to choose between the United States and China, because its two largest trade partners are making a trade war. But it is more and more clear on what side hed chooses if it is forced.

Lula and Chinas XI Jinping are expected to ink the new agreements related to trade in Beijing on Tuesday, with eyes on the opening of new markets for Brazilian agricultural products and the expansion of Chinese investments in infrastructure projects intended to accelerate the delivery of these products through the Pacific.

Transactions mark the last stage of Lulas' efforts to transform the economy of Brazil's basic products with Chinese aid, while sending one of the strongest signals to date that Donald prevails over protectionist threats has not done much to dissuade the head of the greatest economy of the Latin Americas to bet even larger in Beijing.

If it depends on my government and my will, Brazil and China will be inevitable partners and our relationship will be indestructible, said Lula during a forum of Brazilian and Chinese companies on Monday, before his meeting with XI. China needs Brazil and Brazil needs China.

The state visit will be the third between Xi and Lula since 2023. Add world peaks and events to which they both assisted, and there are few world leaders with whom the Brazilian spent more time during his third term.

The agreements will be based on transactions concluded during the XIS trip to Braslia in November, when they targeted the China agreements to stimulate the financing of Brazilian infrastructure projects and to open new markets to agricultural products from the South American nations.

The Brazil trade with China has continued to develop in the last decade, the total flows reaching $ 158 billion last year, almost double its amount with the United States. Lula has sought to further deepen links, betting on Chinese investment and support for a development strategy intended to raise the world value chain.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who will also meet Xi while he was in Beijing for a forum between China and the Latin American and Caribbean community, said on Monday that he planned to sign on the initiative of the Chinas belt and the road, which potentially ended his already trembling relations with the United States.

Lula has shaken the calls to join, seeking rather to benefit from his goals without officially signing. He recently organized a ministerial working group to maintain regular discussions with Beijing on new commercial opportunities, in particular ambitious projects such as a cross -sectional rail that would connect the Atlantic coast of Brazil to the Pacific in Peru, where the new Chinese port of Chanta opened its doors last year.

Most of the new Brazilian transport infrastructures will finally lead to Chancay, with products intended for China and other Asian markets Brazil is impatient to explore.

The interest is mutual, because China seeks to extend its presence in an entire region, the United States has long considered its own. It is impatient to rely on the successful recovery of the Brazilian automotive industry, that Chinese companies like Byd Co Ltd and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd have fueled.

The national sales of electric vehicles increased by almost 90% to more than 177,000 in 2024 compared to a year earlier, according to Brazil Electric Vehicle Association. Of this total, 61% came from Chinese brands, which come from Byd and GWM.

On the eve of Lulas, a meeting with XI, a group of Chinese companies announced investments of 27 billion reais ($ 4.7 billion) in the South American nation in the coming years. With GWM, the list includes new semiconductor factories from Shenzhen Longsys Electronics CO LTD and the arrival of the world's largest fast food chain, mixed groups and a delivery application called Keeta.

China has become a major buyer in Brazil and what we want is to diversify the investment and partnership program, Eduardo Saboia, secretary to Asia and in the Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. Our partnership is ambitious and the work is complex, dense and promising.

Lula also joined China to use global multilateral institutions to repel Trumps' trade policies, conducting an agreement between the BRICS Bloc of the emerging market nations that criticized US protectionism last month.

Without naming Trump, the group of 10 countries founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has raised serious concerns about the rise in unilateral unilateral measures, including reciprocal prices, in a statement that followed a meeting of foreign ministers from Brics to Rio de Janeiro.

Until now, this has generated little response from Washington, who has embarked on a diplomatic blitz in other corners of Latin America but has largely avoided Brazil.

This could change, however, when the Lulas government continues to kiss China while seeking to capitalize on the trade war by moving to the markets that prices have made more expensive for American agricultural goods.

Brazil plans to take more than 150 representatives of its agrifood sector in China later this month for meetings, events and Asias the largest food fair in Shanghai. It targets talks to extend trade for a long list of products that includes corn, ethanol, sorghum, sesame and coffee, said Luis Rua, secretary to trade and international relations of the Ministry of Agriculture.

New approvals of Brazilian beef, pork and chickens for export to China will also be on the agenda. Brazil wishes to discuss the measures to start sorghum exports to China after authorizing product purchases at the end of last year. And he seeks to open the Chinese market to the Brazilian DDG, a by-product of corn ethanol, and expand his exports of biofuel.

During this business war period, Brazilian businessmen and the Brazilian government are available, said Rua. It is important to show our faces right now so that the trading partner may see that Brazil is there, including decision -makers.

Related News

By Simone Iglesias, Leonardo Lara and Daniel Carvalho, Bloomberg


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/economy/lula-and-xi-to-ink-new-deals-as-brazil-shrugs-off-trumps-trade-threats.phtml

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: