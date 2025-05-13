In a rare interview, Imran's sons draw attention to their father's incarceration – Pakistan





In a rare public appearance, former Prime Minister Imran Khans Sons Suleman Khan (28) and Qasim Khan (26) drew attention to their father's incarceration.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, purges a sentence in Adiala prison in the case of 190 million corruption and also faces staunch trials under the anti -terrorist law linked to May 9, 2023.

This is the first time that the two spoke publicly about the incarceration of their father. They were authorized by a court in November 2023 to contact him every week, but these talks, according to them, have not always been facilitated.

In an interview with the influencer X Mario Nawfal on the reasons why they have chosen to express themselves now, Qasim said: We have traveled the legal routes. We have traveled each route which, in our view, would make him move away. We never thought it would be in there a fraction of the duration of there. And it just gets worse. And, therefore, we miss these options somewhat. And now we have decided that the only way to act is to come and talk publicly.

He added: What we want is an international pressure on Pakistan at the moment, because he is currently living in inhuman conditions. They do not give him fundamental human rights, they do not really do enough. And what we want is a global pressure.

On the subject of a lack of success so far thanks to the legal channels, Suleman has declared: we have exhausted other options [and] Legal avenues and it has become very calm. It seems that, in the international media, it seems to have become very silent.

The PTI frequently complained of Imrans installations and filed several petitions before the High Court of Islamabad concerning the issue. On the other hand, the prison administration refuted the complaints.

Asked about the calls of the American official Richard Grenell for their release of fathers, Suleman said that the two had had no contact with him so far, but were grateful for all the support he has shown.

Regarding a message they received for the Trump administration on the subject, Suleman said: Mesière of appeal to any government which supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for the liberation of our fathers.

Likewise, Qasim said he wanted the international community to look at what's going on and hope to act, which better than Trump attracts attention.

Wedding, I love talking to Trump or trying to find a way he could help in one way or another. Because, at the end of the day, everyone tried to do is to release our father, bring democracy to Pakistan and ensure their fundamental human rights.

Speaking of the balance sheet that the situation had had on them, Qasim said it was quite brutal.

The brothers said that their telephone calls had been set up with their father at odd moments with a limited period, adding that not missing calls meant to go for a long time before they could speak to him again.

They also claimed that they had spoke to Imran only once every two or three months.

The brothers said they did not want to participate in politics, adding that they had taken permission from Imran before expressing themselves during the interview.

The two stayed away from the spotlight, with their mother, British journalist and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith, stressing that her sons had nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

In 2022, after anti-PTTI demonstrations took place outside her British residence, she wrote on the old Twitter platform, [] I have nothing to do with Pakistani politics and I don't have my children either. These are discreet individuals who are not even on social networks.

The following year, Jemima expressed his disappointment to the owner X Elon Musk for removing the previous verification of Blue's accounts after Trolls made false stories of his sons.

False accounts pretending to be my children, created by impostors with a political program in Pakistan. This is exactly what I feared that it would happen when you remove blue ticks from twitters. FYI, my children are not on social networks and do not intend to be, she said.

