Donald Trump warns that the decision of the Supreme Court against him could destroy us





President Donald Trump suggested that the decision of the United States Supreme Court against his immigration policies could destroy the United States

Trump attacked the Truth Social Tribunal after asking him for permission to deport Venezuelan men that his administration accused of being linked to gangs.

Why it matters

Since his entry into office for the second time, Trump has made immigration a priority. He promised to suppress border security, make mass deportations and end the federal advantages for people illegally entering the country.

But his efforts to do so have been reduced by legal action. In April, the Supreme Court blocked its use of the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, which would have granted it the power to expel and have non-citizens. More specifically, Trump wanted to use it to expel Venezuelan men the White House accused of being members of the Gang Tren in Aragua.

On Monday, he asked the Supreme Court to expel a group of nearly 200 Venezuelan migrants held in Texas.

President Donald Trump answers the question of a journalist in the White House Roosevelt room on May 12, 2025 in Washington. President Donald Trump answers the question of a journalist in the White House Roosevelt room on May 12, 2025 in Washington. AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein that knowing

Before the Court, reflecting on this question, Trump brought his social media platform, Truth social, to call the deportees of “murderers” and “criminals”. He said that if they could not be expelled “we will no longer have countries”.

He said: “If we are not allowed to send the murderers and other criminals of each type, size and form, immediately outside our country, we will no longer have countries. Radical judges and politicians do not care, but 90% of people in the United States do it. I hope the Supreme Court will agree with this and, save America!”

The extent to which the public supports Trump's immigration program is mixed. A survey in April in terms of 1,014 probable voters revealed that 54% approved Trump's shares on immigration, while 44% disapproved.

A previous survey on information on the levels of 1,007 probable voters, carried out from March 10 to 13, revealed that Trump had hung more support for his policies with 57% approval and 39% disapproval.

What people say

The general solicitor D. John Sauer, in a judicial file of the Trump administration: “The government has a strong interest in quickly withdrawing from the country” gang members “who represent a danger for ice officers, the staff of the facilities and the other detainees in detention”.

Last Wednesday, chief judge of the Supreme Court: “In our Constitution … The judiciary is a branch of coequal government, distinct from others, with the power to interpret the Constitution as a law and to dismantle, obviously, acts of the Congress or the acts of the President,” reported NBC News.

What happens next

The Trump administration also asked the Supreme Court to intervene on three consolidated cases which question Trump's executive order to end the citizenship of the right of birth for American origin in the country illegally. The arguments will be heard on Thursday.

