Politics
Modi takes the wind of the claims of Pakistan
Prime minister Narendra Modi Tuesday, took the wind from Pakistan's claim to destroy the S-400 by posing in front of him during his visit to the Air Base of Adampur in Punjab. This occurs after the Air Force of Pakistan said that its hypersonic missiles had destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur. The PAF also shared false videos and operationalized its disinformation campaign.
Adampur's air base, which was one of the active air bases during Operation Sindoor, was the key military place that the Pakistani army tried to attack last week after the launch of Operation Sindoor.
India bought the S-400 Triumf, a mobile air surface missile system in Russia and named Sudarshan according to the Sudarshan chakra of Lord Krishna. India and Russia had signed an agreement of more than Rs 35,000 crores for five S-400 squadrons. The Indian Air Force considers Sudarshan who changes the situation, especially against Pakistan. Sudarshan's first squadron was deployed in Punjab in 2021 in a way he can take care of the Pakistani border as well as other parts in the northern and west sectors. In the midst of delays due to Russia-Ukraine, Russia will provide the two of the five squadrons in August 2026. The Air Defense System of Sudarshan S-400 can start up to 36 targets at a time and simultaneously launch 72 missiles. It is equipped with four different missiles which can start enemy planes, ballistic missiles and AWACS planes at 400 km, 250 km, the average 120 km and the 40 km in the short term.
Also read | 'Dhol Bajane ka pakistan ka purana ravaiyya hai': look who called who to end the hostilities, let's say MeaIn 2022, a spokesperson for Pakistan from Pakistan had expressed his concerns concerning the acquisition of the S-400 in response to a question on the Indian Air Force deploying the first batch of the anti-missile defense system in Adampur and Halwara Air Base in Punjab, about 90-100 km near the Pakistani border. The belligerent of India and the frantic acquisition of weapons over the years threaten regional peace and stability, the spokesman said.
Sindoor operations: the false complaints from Pakistan demystified by India
The Press Information Office (GDP) had demystified false news on Saturday claiming that Pakistan had destroyed the air defense system of India S-400. In an article shared by the BRICS News, it was said that the S-400 had been destroyed by the Pakistani armed forces, which was absolutely false.
The Ministry of External Affairs revealed the “disinformation campaign” led by Pakistan with several claims, in particular that it has inflicted damage to the S-400 & Brahmos missile. This came after India officially declared that the two nations had decided to end the layoffs and the military action which began after relations deteriorated the post-Pahalgam terrorist attack. In a press conference on Saturday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said: “Pakistan said that it had damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely false. Secondly, he also carried out a disinformation campaign that our aerodromes in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and his carpentry is also entirely. ” “” Third, according to Pakistan's disinformation campaign, our ammunition deposit in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely false. Pakistan has made false allegations that the Indian army damaged the mosques. I want to indicate very clearly that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India, “she added.
India had also published horrifying photos and videos of certain military bases that Pakistan said it had destroyed.
Also read | How PM Modi dismantled the false campaign of false news from Pakistans against India with an unexpected visit to Adampur Air Base
The GDP verification unit had also rejected complaints traveling on social networks that an Indian Air Force driver named Shivani Singh was captured by Pakistan. The agency also rejected a separate complaint suggesting that an Indian pilot had been ejected from a cashmere fighter occupied by Pakistan (Pok), the false appellant.
Earlier, GDP verified the false claims of Pakistan that it struck a military base in Amritsar. The false position has made many victims, with several essential injuries. The photo used in the post, in fact, was a video of a forest fire of 2024. An inverted image search Google and research by keyword by the AFP news agency traced the video to a post Tiktok on February 3, 2024, which said that it showed fires in Achupallas in the region of Chiles Valpararaso.
During a recent press information, the Director General of Pakistan of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) cited an Indian news channel to claim damage from an Indian air base. However, this assertion was quickly dismantled by the GDP verification unit. GDP revealed that the video had been deliberately modified to mislead viewers. By releasing the full 41 -second images, they demonstrated that the original report had in fact documented damage to a Pakistani air base, not an Indian installation.
