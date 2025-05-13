Imran Khan Plaid Plaid tabled by Ali Amin Gandapur to hear





Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) has planned an audience on a petition deposited by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, asking for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Ary News, Ary News.

According to reports, the hearing will take place tomorrow, despite several objections raised by the registrar's office.

The petition was deposited by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, citing the current national circumstances as a basis to request the temporary release of Imran Khan.

The acting chief judge, Sarfraz Dogar, is expected to chair the hearing.

According to the registrar office, the petition includes several procedural faults. A key objection is that the plea was not deposited by the affected individual himself.

The office asked how such repair could be requested in the name of someone else. Another major problem raised is that the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, whose parole is requested, was not part of the petition.

In addition, the registrar stressed that the National Livestability Bureau (NAB), under which the Imran Khan case is condemned, was not included as a party in the plea. In addition, the petition lacks complete addresses of the respondents mentioned.

Previously, the registrar's office had asked the petitioner to rectify these objections and refresh the request. Despite these unresolved problems, the case is now planned to hear tomorrow, the objections still attached.

Read more: KP Cm moves IHC for the release of the founders of PTI in parole, citing the threat of Indian attack on Adiala

On May 9, 2025, Ali Amin Gandapur, filed a constitutional petition in the IHC, requesting the liberation of the founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in parole against him.

Gandapur filed the petition through his advice, Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, arguing that the current national security situation in Pakistan guarantees extraordinary measures.

He underlined the threat posed by the uninsured aggression of the Indian government led by Modi, including a series of drone attacks against various cities, which, according to Gandapur, put life Imran Khans in danger.

In his petition, Gandapur said that during Khans' mandate as Prime Minister, relations between Pakistan and India were considerably germinated, Khan openly contesting the Modis government policies.

He said Modi had been embarrassed several times by Imran Khan on national and international platforms, in particular on issues of great importance for Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-parole-plea-filed-by-ali-amin-gandapur-set-for-hearing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos