Is President Trump authorized to accept a luxury plane of $ 400 million?

US President Donald Trump said his administration wanted to accept an estimated value of $ 400 million (303 million) as a gift from Qatar, calling “a great gesture” that it would be “stupid” to refuse.

The potential decision was described as “very illegal” by certain members of the Rival Democratic Party – something that the White House denies – and it has aroused criticism from certain supporters of Trump.

Qatar himself said earlier than reports on the plane was “inaccurate” and that negotiations were continuing.

The news occurs while Trump visits several countries in the Middle East, including Qatar.

BBC VERIFY examined the legality of the presidents accepting gifts.

What do we know about the plane?

On Sunday, the American media reported that the Trump administration was preparing to accept a Boeing Jumbo for the Royal Qatari family – saying that the plane would be redeveloped and temporarily used as Air Force One, the name of the plane used by the presidents.

Trump later posted on Truth Social: “The Ministry of Defense obtains a free gift from a 747 plane to temporarily replace the Air Force, 40 years old, in a very public and transparent transaction.”

Questioned by journalists, Trump said: “It is a big gesture of Qatar. I really appreciate it. I would never be the type to refuse this kind of offer.”

In February, Trump said that he was “not satisfied with Boeing” about the delays for two new Air Force aircraft that he expects to receive directly from the company. He added that the White House could instead “buy an airplane or get an airplane, or something”.

Trump visited the plane at Palm Beach in February

The Qatari plane was represented in Palm Beach, Florida, in February where Trump inspected it. It is currently equipped with three bedrooms, a private show and an office, according to its summary of the 2015 specifications.

Getty images

A Qatari official told CNN that the plane was given from the Qatari Defense Ministry to the Pentagon, and that it will be changed to meet the Air Force One safety and safety standards.

Experts say it should take years, which means that the plane may not be ready to be used before the end of Trump's mandate.

Trump said the plane will go directly to his presidential library after leaving his duties, and that he would not use it “after his presidency.

Nevertheless, this decision has led to criticism from the Democrats as well as some long -standing supporters of Trump, including Laura Loomer who said: “It will really be such a task on the administrator if this is true.”

Is the gift legal?

Several superior democrats said that acceptance of the donation would be illegal.

Democratic senator Adam Schiff cited a section of the American Constitution which said that no elected official could accept “any present … of any kind” of the head of a foreign state without approval from the congress.

Frank Cogliano, professor of American history at the University of Edinburgh, said that this clause “was intended to prevent the corruption from influencing the government.”

“It certainly extends the constitution and we have not seen a gift on this scale, or of this nature,” explains Professor Andrew Moran, expert in constitutional law at the London Metropolitan University.

Getty images

Ronald Régan's Air Force One, the Boeing 707, was transferred to his presidential library in 2003

A number of other laws have been adopted by the congress concerning the acceptance of foreign gifts, such as the 1966 law on foreign gifts and decorations, which means that the consent of the congress is required for the acceptance of foreign gifts above a certain value.

Currently, US officials can accept gifts worth $ 480 (363).

Although Trump referred to the plane that finally goes to his “library”, the experts suggested that it really means its museum foundation.

Former presidents generally have a library housing their documents of documents, and a museum – generally funded by private donations – full of memories and open to the public.

Experts who checked the BBC spoke said that the fact that the plane could be given to the administration – and not to the president directly – before being transferred to its museum, may not bypass the potential violation of the Constitution.

Getty images

Karoline Leavitt said that any donation was always received in full compliance with the law

Jordan Libowitz – of the organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington – said that any use of the plane by Trump after leaving Office would cross a line: “Reagan's Air Force ended up in his presidential library, but there is a difference there. The plane was tilted, Reagan has never stolen from it, and he is inside as museum.”

The United States Ministry of Justice would have written a memo explaining why he thinks that the acceptance of the jet would be authorized, although this has not been made public.

When the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the legality of the agreement, she said: “The legal details of these are still being prepared, but of course, all donation to this government is still in full compliance with the law.”

What is Trump's family doing in the Middle East?

President Trump is on a four-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, in the hope of stimulating investments for the United States.

His visit follows a series of commercial transactions announced by the Trump organization, which is led by the sons of the president, Eric and Donald Jr.

These include plans to build golf courses and luxury villas in Qatar and water.

President Trump is not currently affiliated with the Trump organization, having given management responsibilities to his children after entering the White House on January 20.

Getty images

Eric Trump was in Dubai on May 1st

An agreement was announced by the Trump organization in early May to develop an 18 luxury Trump brand luxury golf course and a collection of luxury villas north of the capital of Qatar, Doha.

At the time, Eric Trump said: “We are incredibly proud to extend the Trump brand to Qatar thanks to this exceptional collaboration with Qatari Diar and Dar Global.”

Dar Global is a Saudi construction company belonging to the public; Qatari Diar is a Qatari state company.

In addition, on April 30, the Trump organization announced that it builds “the first Trump Hotel & Tower in the region” in the “Dubai heart” comprising 80 floors of “luxury living and world class hospitality”.

Eric Trump also visited the United Arab Emirates recently, speaking to Token 2049, a cryptocurrency conference on May 1.

When he was asked if Trump was likely to meet anyone involved in the family business during his trip, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that it was “ridiculous” to suggest that the president was doing anything for his own advantage.

