Boris Johnson very nervous prevents a third invasion





Boris Johnson “very nervous” – warns against a “third invasion”

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “very nervous” and warns against a nightmarish scenario.

Boris Johnson was Prime Minister in Great Britain when Russia invaded Ukraine. Johnson is still involved in the question today – and says he is “very nervous”. The reason is that he fears a disaster scenario in the negotiation between Russia and Ukraine planned in Istanbul, and where Russia of Donald Trump and the Ukrainian signature Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will also participate. Johnson says there is a specific scenario that he fears. “Very dangerous conclusion” During his participation during a summit of democracy in Copenhagen, Boris Johnson repeated several times that he is “very nervous”, reports TV2. Johnson certainly believes that Washington has now understood that Putin does not want real peace, but warns against a “very dangerous conclusion” in Istanbul. – It's not clear to them [USA] What will be the consequences of this idea. And I am afraid that events in Istanbul this week will lead to a very dangerous conclusion. Namely, an agreement can be concluded, but that it is in Putin's conditions, explains Boris Johnson, according to the channel. This can lead to a very dangerous scenario, explains the former Prime Minister. Warns against the “third invasion” Boris Johnson warns that Trump is too eager to obtain an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. This risks bringing the United States to accept a ceasefire that is in Putin's conditions, warns the former Prime Minister. This opens, among other things, that Ukraine will not receive more weapons from the United States and that Russia can prepare a new attack after Ukraine weakens, he says. “The president may call it a success, although he is of course a complete disaster because Putin will be able to destabilize Ukraine and of course start a third invasion,” said Boris Johnson. Russia annexed a shortcut in 2014 and began a complete invasion of Ukraine in 2022. At that time, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Zelenskyjj: “So it's the end point” On Tuesday, there were also statements by Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Ukraine, which highlights the importance of Vladimir Putin in Istanbul and meeting Zeleskyjj. The Ukrainian president clearly said he was simply going to agree to meet Putin. Zelenskyj thinks that if Putin does not come, it is a final message that Russia does not want to ceasefire or peace. – If Putin does not come, but only plays a game, then it is the end point which shows that he does not want to end the war, said Zelenskyj, according to AP. FOTO: President of the Russian office rea rea ​​president of the office of Ukraine Text: editorial staff

