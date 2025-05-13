IHC Orders withdrawal from the name of Aleema Khans from PCL





Another bench also directs the elimination of Raoof Rasans de Pnil

Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) ordered Tuesday the dismissal of the names of the founder of Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, and the spokesperson for the Provisional Identification (PNIL) of the passport control list (PCL) and the National Provisional List (PNIL).

The IHC judge Khadim Hussain Soomro, heard the petition of Aleema Khans, ordering him to approach the court of first instance to travel abroad. Defenders Ali Bukhari, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry and Niazullah Niazi represented her in court.

In a separate decision, judge Inam Amin Minhas accepted the raoof -haunted raoof plea, declaring the inclusion of his name in the PCL as illegal and of Mala Fide. The court has ordered that the name of hazans be withdrawn from the PCL and ordered him to request the approval of the Court of First Instance for International Travel.

The Maisons lawyer argued that he was a survivor of cancer requiring regular medical reports in the United Kingdom every six months, stressing that his inclusion on the PCL lacked justification.

The court noted that Hasan was on bail in a case of the current federal agency (FIA), without asking the State to cancel its surety.

The IHC has highlighted procedural irregularities, declaring that the FIA ​​recommended the inclusion of the Hasan on the PCL on July 24, 2024, and the Director General of Immigration and Passports added his name on August 26 without approval from the federal government.

The court judged that the establishment of a person's name on the PCL simply due to an underlying criminal case or an in -law investigation is unjustified under the rules of the passport, which acquires the power to regulate the entry and exit from the federal government.

It should be mentioned here that Raoof Hasan was placed in the custody of the FIA ​​in the PECA case for a total of seven days, composed of a two -day pre -trial detention, an extension of three days and a two -day extension for an additional investigation. He was transferred to Adiala prison after his 14 -day pre -trial detention, but was also arrested in connection with a case of terrorism on the same day.

