Address of the Modi Modi at Adampur Airbase Top Quotes: “Not only the terrorist camps, but the daring Pakistans was destroyed” | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to air warriors and soldiers at Air Force Adampur station In Punjab on Tuesday, delivering a high -tension speech which mixed a tribute, a warning and a national pride. Here is an overview of the main dishes to remember:'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'- More than a sloganPrime Minister Modi said that the song of Bharat Mata Ki Jai is not only a slogan, but the very resolution of Indian soldiers. It is an oath the force behind each mission. Enemies hear this when our drones and missiles strike, he said. Even when we light up night as the day, this is what echoes the sky, he added. Audacity Pakistans destroyedReferring to Pakistan without naming it directly, said Prime Minister Modi, not just terrorist camps, but a daring of the Pakistans was destroyed. The world has witnessed power behind this song.
Operation Sindoor is a new India doctrineThe appellant more than a simple military campaign, Prime Minister Modi declared, Operation Sindoor is the confluence of policy, intention and the capacity for decision -making in matters of intention. He added, because of your courage, his echoes are heard in the world.Direct reference to Operation SindoorPM Modi revealed that the enemy had tried to attack Adampur Airbase and others on several occasions during Operation Sindoor. They targeted us again and again, but failed each time. Their creations were thwarted.Hum ghar mein ghus ke marenge is a policy now PM Modi said the India strategy is clear. We will enter their homes and eliminate the terrorists. We will not even give them a chance to escape, he said, calling him the new normal post-operation Sindoor.9 terrorist hiding places destroyed, more than 100 terrorists killedPrime Minister Modi said the Indian forces hit the front, destroyed nine major terrorist bases and eliminated more than 100 terrorists from Operation Sindoor.Our Air Force struck Pinpoint targets inside Pakistan in 2025 minutesThe PM Modi has credited the IAF for the execution of high -risk precision strikes in the depths of the enemy territory using modern technology.“Voice of the nation” in each missionBharat Mata Ki Jai echoes not only on the battlefield, but each mission said the PM. When our soldiers raise this slogan, he shakes the enemy to the heart.“ You noted Indias Pride to new heights ''Thanks to the Sindoor operation, you have increased self-confidence in countries, United the Nation and raised our pride, he said.Cock nuclear blackmailPrime Minister Modi has sent a strong signal, saying that when our armed forces neutralize nuclear blackmail, our enemies realize the meaning of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.Tribute to the bravery IAFI come here to salute your courage, he told the staff of the Indian Air Force. Your bravery guarantees that the country is sleeping in peace.Air Force amazed enemy with precision strikes He praised the Air Force Indian for striking terrorist bases in the depths of Pakistan with speed and precision, adding, Pakistan will not sleep peacefully for a long time thinking of our drones and missiles.Pakistan drone threats failed miserably All drones, drones, Pakistan planes and missiles failed before our competent air defense, said Prime Minister Modi. You have done a fantastic job, he told the IAF.Laxman Rekha against terrorism is not negotiable PM reiterated the India red lines, any terrorist attack will trigger a final response, on the terms and calendar of the Indians. India has drawn a clear line: if there is another terrorist attack, the answer will come in our time, in our own way, he said. We will not tolerate nuclear blackmail or separate governments of brain brains.India has the best world technology; Excellent now in technological integrationOver the past decade, the best technologies in the world have entered our strengths. But running, managing them and running them well is the real game, you have nailed it, he said. We no longer fight with weapons. India today is also fighting with drones, data and precision technology. Terror that sponsors can no longer hide The sponsors of terrorism now know that throwing a bad eye on India means destruction, he warned. There is no room in Pakistan where terrorists can live in peace.No difference between terrorist groups and their sponsors Prime Minister Modi has said that India will no longer separate terrorist brains from state sponsors, directly calling the Pakistan double game.Indias Warrior Legacy invoked Prime Minister Modi invoked Guru Gobind Singh to describe Indias Bight Spirit. When our daughters' sindoor was torn off, we answered by crushing the terrorists in their homes.The armed forces showed the Pakistani army its place Our army, our air force and our navy brought the dust of the Pakistani army, he said. We have dusted them and gave them that the Missoterrorists cannot hide anywhere. He said that every moment of operation Sindoor testifies to the value and supremacy of the army, the navy and the Air Force.Our goal was the terrorist HQS; We have avoided civil aircraft placed in dangerPrime Minister Modi said Pakistan had tried to use civilian planes as human shields. You have reached the mission without harming a single civilian plane, I am proud of it.'Aatank ke aakaon ko samajh aa gaya hai …'Prime Minister Modi warned the terrorist brain that any mishap against India would end with “Tabaahi Aur Mahavinaash” (destruction and devastation).Joinian exposed: the army, the navy, the Air Force worked as a Prime Minister Modi praised the transparent coordination between the three wings of the armed forces, calling the true “joints”.Pakistan tried, but each air base was strong Despite multiple Pakistan attempts to retaliate, the air bases and the defense infrastructure remained unscathed, thanks to strong air defense.Machines and men worked as a single unit PM underlined the synchronization of technology and human skills during Operation Sindoor, saying that it reflects the advanced capacities of advanced war.Decade of defense transformation Prime Minister Modi has said that in the past 10 years, India has acquired the best defense equipment in the world and combined technology with tactical excellence.India is for peace, but will bite enemy dust if it is causedReassuring the strategic posture India, said Prime Minister Modi, we still prefer peace but if we are attacked, we will bite the enemy the dust.India has only been waiting for military action, not excludedIndia has only suspended its military action. If Pakistan initiates a terrorist or military activity, we will respond to our own conditions.PM Modi cites poetry on Warhorse Chetak to rent modern weaponsReferring to the lines written on Maharana Prataps Horse Chetak, Modi has declared that they are now applying to the Indian weapons today:“Kaushal Dikhlaya Chaalo Mein, Udd Gaya Bhayanak Bhayanak Bhaalo Mein, Nirbhik Gaya Vo Dhaalo Mein, Sarpat Deada Karwalo Mein” calling for modern Indian weapons weapons.
