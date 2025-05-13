New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed on Monday the position of Indias company against terrorism, declaring that the country would no longer distinguish itself between terrorists and their state sponsors. In his speech to the nation, Modi stressed that India would not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail, stressing that Operation Sindoor represents the country's new policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister also stressed that if operations against Pakistan have been temporarily interrupted, the future of these actions would depend on the behavior of the neighboring country.

Stressing the success of Operation Sindoor, Modi said that after having undergone important setbacks, Pakistan had stretched out in despair. “Pakistan begged us to stop the attacks, but we only considered it after promising to stop their misadventures,” he said.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces, devoting their actions to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. He applauded the courage and resolution of the forces, declaring: “I dedicate this bravery of the armed forces to the mothers, sisters and girls of this country.”

Modi has also described Pahalgam's terrorist attack as one of the most “barbaric” acts of terrorism, expressing personal pain on tragic loss. “Pahalgam's attack was the most barbaric face in terrorism; it was personal pain for me,” said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra amended the nation on May 12. Photo: PTI

Addressing the success of Operation Sindoor, he said that the Indian armed forces had a total freedom to act, ensuring that the terrorists were “based on dust”.

The Prime Minister also thought about the symbolic importance of the operation, saying: “The enemy has now achieved the consequences of eliminating the” Sindoor “from the front of our women; Operation Sindoor was not only a name.”

While concluding his speech, Modi said that terror and talks cannot occur at the same time, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand and that water and blood will not flow together.

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to immediately stop all shots and military action through land, air and the sea.

Earlier Monday, senior military commanders explained how India had thwarted the attempted Pakistani strikes and maintained a firm defensive posture while targeting the Pakistani military infrastructure. The briefing took place before a hotline conversation planned between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOS) of the two countries, initially scheduled for noon but later postponed to the evening.

Our fight is with terrorists, not from the Pakistani army. But it is regrettable that the Pakistani army has chosen to make this fight, said Marshal Air Ak Bharti, highlighting integrated and multilayer air defense capacities. He noted that systems such as long -range air surface defenses and the indigenous Akash missile system had performed exceptionally during recent commitments.

All of our bases and military systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake a mission, added Bharti, confirming that the Pakistani repeated attempts at the violation of the Indian defenses had been neutralized.

The Sindoor operation was launched on the night of May 67 in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, which cost 26 lives. The Indian armed forces have targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing more than 100 terrorists. In response, Pakistan has attempted attacks on several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India has launched a fierce counter-offensive against several Pakistani military installations, notably Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian. The Radar sites in Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base were also struck by precision ammunition, causing significant damage.

The director general of military operations, lieutenant-general Rajiv Ghai, said that 3,540 Pakistani soldiers had been killed in the fight and that India had managed to achieve its strategic objectives.