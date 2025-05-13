Politics
No talks or trade in the middle of terror; will not tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi warns Pakistan | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed on Monday the position of Indias company against terrorism, declaring that the country would no longer distinguish itself between terrorists and their state sponsors. In his speech to the nation, Modi stressed that India would not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail, stressing that Operation Sindoor represents the country's new policy against terrorism.
The Prime Minister also stressed that if operations against Pakistan have been temporarily interrupted, the future of these actions would depend on the behavior of the neighboring country.
Stressing the success of Operation Sindoor, Modi said that after having undergone important setbacks, Pakistan had stretched out in despair. “Pakistan begged us to stop the attacks, but we only considered it after promising to stop their misadventures,” he said.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces, devoting their actions to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. He applauded the courage and resolution of the forces, declaring: “I dedicate this bravery of the armed forces to the mothers, sisters and girls of this country.”
Modi has also described Pahalgam's terrorist attack as one of the most “barbaric” acts of terrorism, expressing personal pain on tragic loss. “Pahalgam's attack was the most barbaric face in terrorism; it was personal pain for me,” said Modi.
Addressing the success of Operation Sindoor, he said that the Indian armed forces had a total freedom to act, ensuring that the terrorists were “based on dust”.
The Prime Minister also thought about the symbolic importance of the operation, saying: “The enemy has now achieved the consequences of eliminating the” Sindoor “from the front of our women; Operation Sindoor was not only a name.”
While concluding his speech, Modi said that terror and talks cannot occur at the same time, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand and that water and blood will not flow together.
The address comes two days after India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to immediately stop all shots and military action through land, air and the sea.
Earlier Monday, senior military commanders explained how India had thwarted the attempted Pakistani strikes and maintained a firm defensive posture while targeting the Pakistani military infrastructure. The briefing took place before a hotline conversation planned between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOS) of the two countries, initially scheduled for noon but later postponed to the evening.
Our fight is with terrorists, not from the Pakistani army. But it is regrettable that the Pakistani army has chosen to make this fight, said Marshal Air Ak Bharti, highlighting integrated and multilayer air defense capacities. He noted that systems such as long -range air surface defenses and the indigenous Akash missile system had performed exceptionally during recent commitments.
All of our bases and military systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake a mission, added Bharti, confirming that the Pakistani repeated attempts at the violation of the Indian defenses had been neutralized.
The Sindoor operation was launched on the night of May 67 in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, which cost 26 lives. The Indian armed forces have targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing more than 100 terrorists. In response, Pakistan has attempted attacks on several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.
India has launched a fierce counter-offensive against several Pakistani military installations, notably Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian. The Radar sites in Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base were also struck by precision ammunition, causing significant damage.
The director general of military operations, lieutenant-general Rajiv Ghai, said that 3,540 Pakistani soldiers had been killed in the fight and that India had managed to achieve its strategic objectives.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2025/05/12/pm-modi-address-nation-live.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Water warning issued in the UK experience is 'abnormally dry' spring | British news
- Seasonal review: Successful Run For Georgia Southern Men's Tennis In 2025 is building a stable basis
- FDA moves to ban fluoride supplements for children and remove important tools for dentists: Shot
- XI takes place with the Brazilian-Xinhua president
- Trump gives an ultimatum to Iran in the offbeat speech to Saudi leaders when he announces the end of the sanctions in Syria
- Brussels Insider blows the lid on the hard line of the line of the hard line, the EU will appear on Keir Starmer as “reset” to weave
- Trump to remove all American sanctions against Syria DW 05/14/2025
- Junaid Akbar descends as chief of the PAC
- Trump to raise sanctions against Syria – when he announces an agreement of $ 600 billion with Saudi Arabia | US News
- Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Prospect
- 6.1 Earthquake strikes near the Greek islands, shaking in Israel and Egypt
- Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit