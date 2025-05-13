Trump cites $ 600 billion in Saudi transactions, but the real figure seems lower





The White House said on Tuesday that President Trump, when he was in Saudi Arabia, had obtained $ 600 billion in transactions with the government and Saudi companies. But the details provided by the White House were vague and totaled less than half of this number.

And a more in -depth examination of the projects provided by the administration which shows several were already underway before Mr. Trump took office.

The announcement was made just before Mr. Trump speaks to a rally of business leaders at the US-SAUDI Investment Forum in Riyadh, where he said that the only hot country than the United States was Saudi Arabia.

We have, he said. The United States is the hottest country, except for your country.

Before turning to serious questions of foreign policy, notably news that he raised sanctions against Syria, Trump served by his favorite discussion points, denigrating his predecessor, former president Joseph R. Biden Jr., and boasting of wearing swing states in the elections.

The beautiful place in the Arabian Peninsula, he said, he said. Beautiful place.

The biggest agreement announced was what the administration called the biggest history defense agreement in history. The agreement of nearly $ 142 billion will provide the kingdom with advanced equipment and services to the kingdom of more than a dozen American defense industry companies.

The White House has also included a commitment from the Saudi company Datavolt to move forward with plans to invest $ 20 billion in artificial intelligence centers and energy infrastructure in the United States.

He also praised more than $ 2 billion in American companies on Saudi infrastructure projects, including King Salman International Airport, King Salman Park and Qiddiya City, a massive entertainment complex. The Jacobs construction company announced its involvement in the new Saudi airport project last August. Aecom, similarly, had already won a contract to provide project design and management services for the project of the city of Qiddiya.

The transactions announced by the White House have totaled around $ 283 billion less than half of the $ 600 billion promised by the Saudi Crown Prince, but the administration said that these are only a few of the many transformative agreements obtained in Saudi Arabia. The White House officials said that more offers would be to come. (The organizers of the investment forum said that 145 transactions had been signed, totaling more than $ 300 billion.)

The White House said the package also included in -depth training and support to strengthen the capacity of the Saudi armed forces.

In his remarks at the conference, Trump praised the rapid development of the kingdoms and said that the Biden administration had done little for the region.

He also went to Iran, calling him the most important and most destructive force threatening the stability and prosperity of the Middle East, and swearing to him that he would never have a nuclear weapon. At the same time, he said he offered Iran a new path and a much better path to a much better and more hopeful future.

I never believed in permanent enemies, Trump said.

The American president attracted applause when he announced that the United States would raise sanctions against Syria, giving the new government there a chance to rebuild a country devastated by its long civil war.

But there was a silence in the crowd after saying that it was his fervent wish that Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham agreements, the 2020 agreement in which two of its neighbors established diplomatic relations with Israel. The normalization of relations with the Israeli government is deeply unpopular among the Saudis, the surveys and the Saudi officials say that the recognition of Israel would depend on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Trump also talked about the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

The inhabitants of Gaza deserve a much better future, he said. But this will happen or will not be able to happen as long as their leaders choose to kidnap, torture and to target men, women and innocent children for political purposes.

The White House announcement on transactions occurred a few hours after Mr. Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman signed a series of agreements between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

They included a letter of intention on future defense capacities; a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Justice; space cooperation and infectious diseases; and memorandums of understanding energy and mineral resources.

They also included an agreement between NASA and the Saudi space agency for a Saudi cube to fly on the test flight of NASAS Artemis II. The cubesat will measure the aspects of spatial time at a range of distances from the earth.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have also signed an agreement between the National Zoo of Smithsonians and the Royal Alula commission to support the conservation of the Arab leopard endangered by the creation of an exhibition dedicated to Washington.

Before signing agreements, Trump again encouraged Saudi Arabia to increase its investment in the United States beyond $ 600 billion over four years. Trump asked this number to get up at $ 1 Billion, although economists say that the kingdom does not have such available financial resources.

We have the greatest business leaders in the world here, said Trump. They will leave with a lot of checks.

Trump spoke to those gathered at the US-SAUDI INVESTMENT Forum, which served as a meeting place for the rich and powerful worlds. He stored his white house with billionaires, including Elon Musk, the richest man in the world; Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury; And David O. Sacks, his advisor AI and Crypto. All spoke to the event.

How to win the AI ​​race? Mr. Sacks told those who gathered. The answer is that we have to build the largest partner ecosystem. We need our friends like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other strategic and allies partners to want to rely on our technology.

The rally sometimes looked like a large Make America rally, if one was present by the heads of the management of IBM, Blackrock and Citigroup. Many of them already have Saudi ties. A Saudi host joked by saying that the guests were again aviation.

Mohammad Bahareth, 40, an influencer of Saudi self-assistance who runs a private space company, presented himself to the Forum bearing a 2028 Trump hat associated with a red tie. President Trump is still a businessman, he said. This is the commercial state of mind.

We want technology, said Bahareth. We want activation. We want to train our youth. We want skills to be a superpower in this region.

The leaders of Amazon, the defense giants Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, and Halliburton were present. The same goes for Jensen Huang, Managing Director of Nvidia, the largest company of world semiconductors; Alex Karp, Managing Director of the Palant Technologies software company; And Patrick Soon-Shiong, the businessman who has Los Angeles Times.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also spoke during the event. Saudi Arabia plans to host the World Cup in 2034.

The kingdom has tried to transform a country entirely dependent on oil production into a more diverse economy. Saudi officials say that oil represented up to 90% of government revenues; This figure is now closer to 60%, although economic activity remains strongly dependent on oil, petrochemicals and public expenses focused on oil.

Larry Fink, director general of BlackRock, the American investment company, said that Saudi Arabia had made a statement to the world that was going to make it ourselves, which were going to build our economy and were going to build our economy in a way that we take control.

Trump told his advisers that he wanted to mark promises of more than $ 1 Billion during his trip abroad, who will include stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, two of the richest countries in the world per capita.

Trump said that during a visit to Saudi Arabia during his first term in 2017, he obtained $ 450 billion in investments in the United States. But an analysis by Tim Callen, economist and former chief mission of the International Monetary Fund in Saudi Arabia, noted that this amount was not fully materialized. The export of American goods and services to Saudi Arabia while Trump was depending on 2017 to 2020 totaled $ 92 billion, noted that Mr. Callen, less than the total during President Barack Obamas, a second term.

The other two countries of Mr. Trumps Tip should also conclude major agreements.

