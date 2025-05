Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) MNA and the president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Akbar, resigned from his post as president of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on May 13, 2025, following the directives of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan.

Akbar submitted his resignation to the president of the president of the PTI Gohar Ali Khan, emphasizing his compliance with the party's instructions. This decision, confirmed by Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khan and party leaders, reflects a strategic change to concentrate Akbars' efforts on the provincial parties of the parties.

Akbar, who became president of the CAP without opposition in January 2025, said that the post was a trust given by the party, and I move according to his instructions. He underlined his full acceptance of the decisions of Imran Khans.

Aleema Khan on Junaid Akbars Pivot Role:

Imran Khans Trust in Junaid Akbar is so deep that he entrusted him with the most difficult and critical mission of the movement. It is not only a responsibility; It is a mark of honor. While others continue the positions, for Imran Khan, pic.twitter.com/fapqjhrtgs

– PTI USA Official (@Ptiofficialusa) May 13, 2025

Apart from Parliament, Aleema Khan transmitted the Imran Khans directive to the secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja and Omar Ayub. Barrister Gohar called him an internal affair and expressed his confidence in a quick resolution.

The background discussions have revealed that Imran Khan wishes Khan to focus on the organization of the party at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Akbar recently replaced Minister-Chief Ali Amin Gandapur as Provincial President[14]. Holding both the presidency of the CAP and the provincial presidency was considered a constraint, which prompted the directive to resign.

. @ Junaidakbarmna said he had resigned to the president of PTI @baristergohar, saying that he is resigning from his instructions. He said any decision made by @imrankhanpti would be accepted by him. https://t.co/dvecxzo5m9

– Asad Ali Toor (@asadatoor) May 13, 2025

Speculation suggests that Omar Ayub, because of his seniority, could become the next president of the CAP, although no official confirmation has been made. This development triggered broader discussions on the dynamics of PTIS leadership.

The resignation follows a period of regional tensions, the development of the Pakistans going to domestic stability after the cease-fire India-Pakistan of May 10. AKBARS leave the CAP, a key surveillance body, underlines the strategic realignment of the PTIS to strengthen its regional influence, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rapid membership of the parties to the Imran Khans directive, relayed by family channels because of its incarceration, highlights its centralized decision -making.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://photonews.com.pk/junaid-akbar-pac-resignation-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos