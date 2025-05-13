Trump visits Saudi Arabia; Schumer puts candidates for the Ministry of Justice





While Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on the first official trip abroad of his second term, the eyes are on the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the controversial but powerful chief of this nation of the Gulf rich in oil.

The crown prince, 39, widely called MBS, has been trying for years to transform the house of Islams two most sacred sites of a deeply conservative and dependent theocracy of oil into a modern and moderate world leader.

Whether its accommodation by American officials negotiates the end of the war in Ukraine or whether on the future of the Gaza Strip, Saudi Arabia sought to position itself as a broker and intermediary. MBS has also led ambitious interior projects to diversify the country's economy, liberalize social standards and push its large population of young people in the labor market.

Since he became a crown prince in 2017, he pushed to eliminate the requirement for women to wear scarves in public, allowing women to lead and open the way to the mixture of sexes in public.

But while he tries to modernize the country's economy and society, he has not made movements towards the democratization of the country of 33 million. Saudi Arabia remains an absolute monarchy in which the expression of dissent can be deeply dangerous.

The image of the crown prince was seriously tainted by the 2018 assassination of the Washington Postjamal Khashoggi chronicler, critic of the government, in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. The CIA concluded that his assassination was ordered by the Crown Prince.

The death of Khashoggi shocked a lot in the world and briefly made MBS a stranger on the world scene. During his campaign for the president, the president of the time, Joe Biden, promising to make Saudi Arabia an international pariah.

Even before Khashoggi was killed, human rights defenders inside and outside the country warned against arbitrary arrests, detentions, unfair tests and the large number of executions in Saudi Arabia.

The country has also been targeted by numerous prosecution of victims of terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 against the United States, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Fifteen of the 19 air pirates in the attacks were from Saudi Arabia.

As president, Biden has moderated his position a recognition of the power of the Saudi Arabs, in particular as the largest oil producer in the world.

Trump showed his preference for strong Saudi ties by making the country the destination of his first official trips abroad during his two administrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/trump-saudi-arabia-tariffs-live-update-rcna206060 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos