“ Trump's revelations have succeeded in the PM '' address: Congress requests responses to American complaints | Latest news from India





Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emotional speech at the Nation on Operation Sindoor, the Congress asked the Prime Minister on the allegations of US President Donald Trump on Monday, asking whether the operation against Pakistan was arrested due to commercial obligations. The party wondered if Prime Minister Modi had accepted American mediation on the issue of cashmere. Congress chief Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister Modi was completely silent on Trump's claims. (PTI file photo) Donald Trump said that his administration had arrested a “nuclear conflict” between the two countries saying that the United States would trade if they ended hostilities. Trump's remark came a few minutes before PM Modi's address. In an article on X, the secretary general of the congress, Jairam Ramesh, said that the Prime Minister, his drummers and his apologists should answer. “The Prime Minister's highly owned address to the Nation was completely overwhelmed by President Trump's revelations a few minutes earlier. The Prime Minister was completely silent. Rameh asked. Read also: Donald Trump says we prevented the bad nuclear war between India and Pakistan Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi should preside over a meeting with leaders of all political parties. “The coming months will both require meticulous diplomacy and collective resolution. One-liners and dialogue-baazi are bad substitutes,” he said. “We applaud and salute our armed forces without reservation. They made the proud country. We are 100% with them at any time. But the Prime Minister still has a lot to answer,” added Ramesh. Read also: will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, terror, talks cannot go together: PM Modi Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress media department, said that the US president's declaration was “disturbing”. “We need a clarification of the government of India to find out if this operation has been stopped due to the trade,” said Khera. We want to know about the terms of mediation. Read also: Donald Trump on the ceasefire in India-Pakistan: will work with the two nations on the cashmere solution The congress reiterated its request for a special parliament session on the Sindoor operation. Read also: No mediation of cashmere, only the Pok Return on Table: India after the offer of Donald Trump Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that terror and talks could not go together, that terror and trade cannot go together, and that blood and water could not flow together. Stressing an India relationship change with Pakistan, he said that New Delhi would not tolerate nuclear blackmail. With PTI entries

