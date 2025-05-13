Maga attacks the church on Donald Trump Rebuke: “ The funds must be withdrawn ''





A storm of fire broke out on the American just after the episcopal church said that it refused a directive of the federal government to help reinstall white South Africans who obtained refugee status.

Why it matters

The announcement comes only a few days after the arrival of 49 South Africans in the United States for resettlement in the context of an accelerated refugee program launched by President Donald Trump, who accused the South African government of discrimination against his white citizens.

New arrivals are Afrikaners – Disputors of Dutch and French colonial settlers – who represent approximately 2.7 million of the 62 million South Africa, more than 80% of whom are black.

Accelerated reinstallation has aroused criticism, detractors arguing that it allows white South Africans to bypass a refugee system where thousands of conflict zones around the world remain stuck in the process of verification of years and dangerous conditions.

What to know

Eminent right-wing figures were unleashed at the episcopal church this week after resisting calls to help reinstall South African white refugees, triggering a wave of indignation online and calls to reduce its funding.

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk posted on X: “I guess you are not a refugee if you are white. According to the episcopal church, Jesus does not like whites.”

The theorist of the conspiracy Alex Jones demanded financial reprisals, writing: “All federal funds must be withdrawn from the episcopal church. It is time to enforce the separation of the Church and the State.”

President Donald Trump embarks Air Force One on Monday May 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Donald Trump embarks Air Force One on Monday May 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Alex Brandon / AP

Conservative researcher Parker Thayer underlined the church refugee program, declaring that he had received “more than $ 50 million a year under Biden”, and said he reinstalled “6,533 people from 48 different countries in the United States in only 2024”. He added: “It is asked to reinstall <50 White from South Africa, that's too ..."

Others have questioned the integrity and fidelity of the Church. The main lawyer for the article 3 project, Will Chamberlain, wrote: “How could we, in good conscience, stay in the episcopal church after a blow like this.” Meanwhile, vice-president JD Vance simply replied: “crazy”.

This comes after the episcopal church said that it would not help reinstall the white South Africans granted to the status of refugee, as this would pose a moral dilemma.

The ministries of episcopal migration have long reinstalled refugees under federal subsidies.

In a letter to the members of the Church, the most reverend Sean W. Rowe, presiding over the bishop of the Episcopal Church, said that about two weeks ago, the government contacted the Church and said that it expected the ministry to reinstall some of the South Africans in terms of grant.

But Rowe said that this request posed a moral dilemma for the episcopal church, which has deep ties to the Anglican Church of Southern Africa and has the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu – a frank apartheid adversary – among his spiritual ancestors. “In the light of the unshakable commitment of our Church to racial justice and reconciliation and our historical ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are unable to take this stage,” he wrote.

Consequently, Rowe has announced that the Church will end its official partnership with the federal government on the resettlement of refugees: “Consequently, we determined that at the end of the federal financial year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the American federal government.”

While the services financed by the federal government will be “rolled up … at the end of the federal financial year in September”, Rowe stressed that the Church remains attached to the immigrant and refugees by non -governmental means, including continuous aid to those who are already resettled.

But Trump and his supporters argued that Afrikaners in South Africa are victims of unjust racial discrimination and should therefore be granted refugee status in the United States

It is a genocide that takes place, and you don't want to write about it. It is a terrible thing that takes place, and the farmers are killed; They are white. Whether white or black make no difference for me, but white farmers are brutally killed, and that their land is confiscated in South Africa, “said Trump on Monday.

“The newspapers and the media, the television media, not even talking about it. If it was the opposite, they would talk about it, it would be the only story they are talking about. I don't care about who they are. I don't care about their race, their color, I don't care about their size, their weight, I don't care, I just know that what's going on is terrible.”

In February, a South African court judged that the allegations of a white genocide were “clearly imagined” and “non-real”. Police figures showed around 44 murders on farms and agricultural land in 2024, with eight farmers among them. The South African government has also strictly denied the allegations of systemic racial discrimination.

But that did not prevent the Trump administration from advancing with the program, at a time when most of the other nations, which had previously had paths of American refugee status, had the route cut. On Monday, the administration officially raised temporary protection status for Afghans, removing a shield from expulsion for those of the country, even if the defenders say that refugees could face violence and persecution under the Taliban.

This decision has not been the first time that the episcopal church has come up against government policy. In January, Bishop Mariann Budde of Washington attracted the anger of President Trump after calling for “mercy” for vulnerable groups – including migrants and young LGBTQ + – during a national prayer service.

She told a podcast last week: “We don't need to see the world in the same way, but we can all agree that we belong to this world … We are not allowed to refuse anyone else there to be fully themselves.”

What people say

Charlie Kirk said on X: “I guess you are not a refugee if you are white. According to the episcopal church, Jesus does not like whites.”

Alex Jones said on X: “All federal funds must be removed from the episcopal church. It is time to enforce the separation of the Church and the State.”

Parker Thayer said on X: “The episcopal church refugee program received more than $ 50 million a year under Biden, and they claim to have reinstalled 6,533 people from 48 different countries in the United States in 2024. Nothing but reinstalling <50 White of South Africa, it's too much ..."

Will Chamberlain said on X: “How could we, in good conscience, stay in the episcopal church after a blow like this.”

Vice-president JD Vance said on X: “Crazy”.

Author Megan Basham said on X: “Welcome abroad. Unless they are white.”

Rick Santos, head of the World Church Service, said in a statement last week: “We are concerned that the United States government has chosen to resume the admission of Afrikaners, while actively fighting judicial orders to provide vital resettlement to other refugee populations who desperately need resettlement.

“By reinstalling this population, the government demonstrates that it always has the capacity to detect quickly, to treat and leave refugees in the United States. It is time for the administration to honor our nation's commitment to the thousands of families of refugees which he abandoned with his cruel and illegal decree.”

What happens next

The episcopal church will end up services funded by the federal government for South African refugees by September.

