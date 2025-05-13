Trump uses Sam Snead's analogy to justify the plan for the Qatari plane





It is the parable of the president and the putt.

It was Monday morning in Washington and President Trump was in the Roosevelt room of the White House, signing an additional decree before leaving for his expedition to the Middle East. During the weekend, the news had broken out on its plan to accept an $ 400 million dollar plane to use Air Force One. Abundant questions.

This luxurious gift from Qataris presented all kinds of ethical, legal, logistical, mechanical concerns. There was also the fact that Mr. Trump had described Qatar as a terrorist donor at a very high level. Even some of his most dear supporters were affected. We cannot accept a gift of $ 400 million in jihadists in costumes, Laura Loodor, an far -right activist whose council has sometimes respected the advice. It will really be such a task on the administrator if this is true.

Mr. Trump had nothing.

They give us a free jet, he said. I could say no, no, no, don't give us, I want to pay you a billion, or $ 400 million, or anything. Or, I could say, thank you very much.

He stopped. Something had come to mind. All this clarification on the plane reminded him of something he had heard once and had never forgotten. It was just a little thing, really, and he said it almost like a side. But that said a lot about Mr. Trump and the way he sees the world.

There was an old golfer named Sam Snead, he said. Have you ever heard of him?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, chief of staff Susie Wiles and a handful of other presidential aids in the room looked up towards their boss, perhaps not knowing where he was heading.

Old Sam Snead had a motto, Trump continued. When they give you a putt, say, thank you very much. You pick up your ball and walk towards the next hole. Many people are stupid. They say, no, no, I insist to say it. Then they put it, they miss it and their partner gets angry with them.

Remember that, Trump said. Some of his assistants harness their heads with appreciation of this pearl of the most Trumpian wisdom which was being distributed. Sam Snead, he repeated. When they give you a putt, you pick it up and you walk towards the next hole and you say, thank you very much.

It was a bit exaggerated, by comparing a gimme in golf to accept a luxury jet from a foreign government. And there is a doubt about the fact that Mr. Snead even pronounced these words. Sam has never said any of this, said Al Barkow, an eminent golf writer who wrote Sam: the one and only SNEAD.

However, as simplistic as the analogy, it was a revealing overview of the way Mr. Trump considers not only the plane, but all the other ethical concerns swirling around him.

To name just a few: his family has six in progress agreements with a majority Saudi real estate company; Qatar supports another Trump project; And the United Arab Emirates are embarking on cryptocurrency companies of the Trump family. His two older sons are currently in a hop in the world, conclusion agreements that directly benefit their father. He also now sells access to the best digital parts buyers that his family is marketing. Even the first lady pushes the crypto these days.

Trump said on Monday that Hed was a stupid person to refuse the Qatari plane. It was an echo back to one of his former ethical Snafus, while he was running against Hillary Clinton, who accused him of not having paid federal income tax for years. It made me intelligent, was Mr. Trumps answered at the time.

In his opinion, everyone is a golf course, and only a fool would refuse a putt.

