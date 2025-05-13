Ghar Me Ghuske Maarrenge: at Adampur Air Base, the Warning of PM Modi is again echo | Latest news from India





Offering an ardent address at Adampur's air base of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his will on Tuesday in houses to eliminate the position of terrorist threats and said that we will not make the difference between sponsors and state sponsors. In this photo published by the office of the Indian Prime Minister on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the Air Force Indian officers during a visit to Air Force Station Adampur on Tuesday ((office of the Indian Prime Minister on X via AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Adampur air base on Tuesday morning in Punjab and interacted with Air Force staff, who was in force during the recent conflict with Pakistan. Follow the India-Pakistan News Live updates The PM Modi said that we are going to enter the houses and strike, adding that we will not give the opportunity to escape. “Hmm Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarenge Aur Bachne Ka Ek Mauka Tak Nahi Denge …,” said Prime Minister Modi. LISTEN The Modi Modi has repeatedly used the expression Ghar Me Ghuske Maarenge as a powerful warning to terrorists and their donors. The sentence has become symbolic of the aggressive position of its government on national security and cross -border terrorism. From the reference to the 2016 surgical strikes to the 2019 Balakot air strikes, the Modi PM has invoked this line to point out that India will not hesitate to take the daring and preemptive action through bordersive caused. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the brave soldiers of the Air Force, the Navy and the Army, saying that it is because of their value, that the Echo of Operaton Sindoor is heard in every corner. During all this operation, all the Indians were with you … The prayers of each Indian were with you all … Today, every citizen of the country is grateful to soldiers and their families … Operation Sindoor is not an act of the ordinary army, said Prime Minister Modi. The leaders of terrorism understood that there will be only one result of the rise in eyes to India, of destruction … There will be only one result of the abolition of the blood of the innocents … Destruction and great destruction … The terrorists were seated under the protection of the Pakistani army … The Indian army made the Pakistani army bit the dust, said PM Modi. In a warning in Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said that India, according to his own general conditions, will give a response adapted to any mischief made by the neighboring country. The Sindoor operation was launched by the Indian armed forces against nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and the Pahalgam cashmere in which the terrorists found links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.

