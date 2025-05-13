Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Five years ago, Covid was everything we could think of. Today, we rather save us forgetting locking, queues and social distancing. But the virus that sparked the pandemic, Sars-Cov-2, still circulates.

Most people who become coated today will only feel a light disease. But some people are still at risk of serious illness and are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID. This includes the elderly, those who are immunocompromised by conditions such as cancer and people with other health problems such as diabetes.

The results also tend to be more serious in those who experience social inequalities such as homelessness. In the United Kingdom, people living in the 20% of the most disadvantaged areas have double the possibility of being hospitalized from infectious diseases than those in the least disadvantaged areas.

How many cases and hospitalizations?

In Australia, 58,000 crops have been reported so far in 2025. However, test rates have decreased and all positive cases are not reported to the government, so that the number of cases in the community is probably much higher.

The latest Flucan data, a network of 14 hospitals, found that 781 people had been hospitalized for complications in the first three months of the year. These sentinel surveillance data gives an instantaneous to a handful of hospitals, so that the actual number of hospitalizations through Australia should be much higher.

Although deaths are below the previous years, 289 people died of respiratory infections linked to COVID in the first two months of the year.

What are the most common coded symptoms?

The first typical symptoms of Covid included fever, cough, sore throat, flowing nose and shortness of breath. These have remained the most common coverage symptoms through the multiple variant waves.

At the start of the pandemic, we realized that Covid caused a unique symptom called anosmia the sense of taste or the smell changed. Anosmia lasts about a week and, in some cases, can last longer. Anosmia has been more frequently reported by infections due to ancestral variants, Gamma and Delta, but not for the Omicron variant, which emerged in 2021.

However, the loss of odor always seems to be associated with certain more recent variants. A recent French study revealed that anosmia was more frequently reported in people with JN.1.

But the researchers have found no difference for other symptoms cobe between older and most recent variants.

Should you take the trouble to do a cocvid test?

Yes. The tests are particularly important if you experience cocovated type symptoms or if you have recently been exposed to a sceloyed person and that you are at high risk of severe covid. You may need timely treatment.

If you are at risk of severe covid, you can see a doctor or visit a clinic with service point test services to access confirmatory PCR tests (chain reaction by polymerase).

The rapid antigen (RATS) tests approved by the Australias regulator are also available for personal use.

Open image in the gallery The tests are always important if you experience symptoms similar to an era ( Getty images ))

But a negative rat does not mean that you do not have a cocvid, especially if you are symptomatic.

If you test positive, even if you don't have to isolate, it is better to stay at home.

If you leave the house while experiencing covored symptoms, minimize propagation to others by wearing a well -adjusted mask, avoiding public places such as hospitals and avoiding contacts with those who are more at risk of very severe codid.

How long does Cavid last these days?

In most people with light to moderate cocovi, it can last 710 days.

Symptomatic people can disseminate infection to others from around 48 hours before developing symptoms about ten days after developing symptoms. Few people are contagious beyond that. But symptoms can persist in more serious cases longer.

A British study that followed the persistence of symptoms in 5,000 health workers revealed that the symptoms were less likely to last more than 12 weeks in subsequent infections.

General fatigue, for example, was reported in 17.3% of people after the first infection against 12.8% after the second infection and 10.8% after the third infection.

Non -vaccinated people also had more persistent symptoms.

Vaccinated people who take the cocoan tend to have a softer disease and recover more quickly. This may be due to the fact that vaccination prevents over-activate of the innate immune response.

Vaccination remains the best way to avoid COVID

Vaccination against COVID continues to be one of the most effective ways to prevent cochery and to protect yourself against this. The most recent winter data of Europe, which remains to be evaluated by peers, reports that vaccines are 66% vaccines to prevent symptomatic symptomatic covids.

Most people in Australia had at least one dose of the cocovio vaccine. But if you don't have, people over the age of 18 are recommended to have a covid vaccine.

Boosters are available for adults over 18. If you do not have underlying immune problems, you are eligible to receive a dose funded every 12 months.

Boosters are recommended for adults 6574 years every 12 months and for those over 75 every six months.

Open image in the gallery Vaccination against COVIvies continues to be one of the most effective ways to prevent infection ( Wire pa ))

Adults over the age of 18 who are more at risk due to lower immune systems are recommended to obtain a vaccine coche every 12 months and are eligible every six months.

A new examination of more than 4,300 studies revealed that complete vaccination before a SARS-COV-2 infection could reduce the risk of very cœuf by 27% compared to vaccination for the general adult population.

With continuous covid circulation, hybrid immunity against natural infections supplemented by recall vaccination can help prevent large -scale cocovid waves.

Meru Sheel is an associate professor and epidemiologist, a group of infectious, immunization and emergency (idia) group at the Sydney School of Public Health from the University of Sydney.

This article is republished from the conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.