Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The assassination of a 48 -year -old drug trafficker in Turkey has thrown a revealing projector on how Iranian criminal figures can effortlessly obtain Turkish citizenship, adopt new identities and orchestrate expansive expansive criminal operations often with minimum resistance and in certain cases with the direct facilitation of the Turkish authorities.

The revelation emerged following the mortal shooting of the Iranian National Yousef Ali Akbari in Istanbul in the evening of December 8, 2024, in what seems to have been a Gazon War between rival criminal networks. While the Turkish authorities launched a survey standard protocol in the aftermath of these incidents, the case inadvertently exposed disturbing details about the way Akbari and his associates had worked with almost total impunity in Turkey.

According to the survey, Akbari acquired Turkish citizenship in 2023 and officially adopted the Turkish name Aras Ylmaz in order to hide his true identity, despite well -documented criminal history. He had two previous entries in the police files and had already been reported by both Turkish police and the national intelligence organization (Mill Stihbarat Tekilat, MIT) for his involvement in illicit activities.

The way Akbari has managed to adopt the process of verifying citizenship remains uncertain, because the investigation file contains no information on how it has obtained approval or which may have facilitated it. As part of normal procedures, several red flags should have been triggered when examining his request. His successful navigation of these guarantees strongly suggests the involvement of high -level protection within the Turkish government or help from individuals exercising considerable political influence.

All requests for Turkish citizenship ultimately require the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has considerably attenuated the investment process of foreigners in Türkiye or by buying property. With the judicial and application of the law firmly under the control of the government of Erdogan, the legal problems encountered by international fugitives can often be resolved by bribes, political protection or direct intervention.

A more in -depth investigation into the murder of Akbari revealed that another Iranian partner in his network, who also obtained Turkish citizenship and took the name of Know Aksoy, had also been naturalized.

Akbari is said to have established a criminal business in Türkiye under the apparent protection of the far -right nationalist movement (Milliyeti Hareket Partisi, MHP), a key political ally of President Erdogan. The MHP has long faced allegations to serve as a political patron for mafia networks, organized crime unions and drug traffic operations. The party and Erdogan benefit financially from bribes and bribes in exchange for providing legal coverage and administrative immunity to these groups.

Akbari played a central role in Iran's drug trafficking in Turkey, with a subsequent distribution to third countries. He also participated in Iran's raw material supply to make drugs in the clandestine laboratories installed in Türkiye. Among his known associates was Reza Hamati, an Iranian national and a pivotal figure of the network.

Before his assassination near a restaurant in the Vadi Istanbul shopping center in the Ayazaa de Saryer district, Akbari had operated with minimum interference from the Turkish authorities. It was only after his death that a limited repression was launched. Three weeks later, the police arrested eight suspects both from Turkish and Iranian nationals in what seemed to be a “controlled and limited” operation, apparently designed to provide the government with a pretext for a plausible denial. The arrested people included Smail Gzde, Meysam Zohouri Rad, Milad Sadeghzadeh, Hemati, Ahmet Khaleel, knows Aksoy, Burak Uar and Berat Ayhan.

The investigation seems to have been strategically managed to mitigate the political benefits of the murder of Akbaris. While minor agents have been apprehended, the central figures orchestrating the drug trafficking network, as well as those which offer political and legal protection, have remained intact by the Turkish police.

Case files reveal that the best aid Akbaris, Hamati and Mahmoud Davarpanah Fard, the two Iranian nationals were well known to the Turkish authorities, which were fully aware of their networks, their operational methods and their Turkish partners. In rare cases, police officers and customs agents managed to intercept the expeditions, entering more than four tonnes of methamphetamine, 70 kilograms of heroin and 105 kilograms of precursor chemicals used in the production of drugs.

For example, an important crisis of 1,982 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine in the border province of the RA on March 14, 2024 was directly linked to the Akbaris network. Despite this, no measure was taken against him or his best partners at the time, and the investigation file provides no explanation for this apparent inaction.

Facing criticisms for their delayed response, the Turkish authorities rushed to affirm that a survey on the network had been launched in September 2022, leading to certain arrests and convulsions. However, no convincing explanation has been proposed for their inability to target Akbari or his higher agents, the authorities focusing rather on low -level street merchants.

Telephone listening included in the investigation file reveal that the drug operation persisted even after the murder of Akbaris. Its deputies were recorded to discuss ethanol expeditions a crucial precursor in the production of methamphetamine transported from Iran to Turkey, frequently eliminating customs without incident. The network also called on Iranian chemists and specialists to help the manufacture of drugs, but none of these people were apprehended by the Turkish authorities.

Akbari was finally murdered following an internal dispute within the drug network. He was shot dead by the contract killer Mert Akay, who was paid 1 million Turkish LIRA for the position and received his orders from the Rival Emre Battal trafficker, whose cases had been undermined by Akbaris expansion operations. The remains of battle in freedom.

The Akbaris affair is not an isolated incident, but is part of a broader Erdogan Turkey in Turkey, where Iranian criminal figures, including those affiliated with the force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), found a safe refuge to carry out illegal activities.

Another Iranian national, Ahmed Nazari Shirehjini, who is wanted in Europe for organized crime accusations, was recently identified as another criminal who obtained Turkish citizenship. Like many other people involved in the drug trade and organized crime, Shirehjini has links with Mehmet Aar, a former interior minister who was sentenced to important parties from the turkey police apparatus.

In fact, the commercial files examined by Nordic Monitor reveal that Shirehjini is listed as a trade partner of Aars Son, ZLF Tolga Aar, a legislator of the Justice and Development Party of Erdogans (AKP) and member of the Parliamentary Defense Committee.

Aar Long considered as a mafia sponsor in Turkey maintains close ties with various organized crime unions and operates with impunity, thanks to the political protection which it enjoys both AKP and its partner, the MHP of extreme right.

Shirehjini, which is currently outside Turkey, has also been linked to drug trafficking and illegal play operations in the rupture territory controlled by the Turks of the North of Cyprus. He would have whitewashed money in the name of the Iranian regime thanks to various illicit regimes.

Over the past decade, the United States government has imposed sanctions on many Turkish individuals and entities to facilitate the escape of Iranian sanctions, reflecting the permissive environment provided by the Erdogan administration. Corruption surveys in Turkey in 2013 and the subsequent affairs of American federal courts have exposed Erdogan ties to Reza Zarrab, a buster of Iranian sanctions which has laundered billions of dollars through Turkish banks in the name of Tehran.