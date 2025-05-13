American and Saudi Arabia sign $ 142 billion as a Trump to meet the Syrian chief | American foreign policy





The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed an weapon agreement of $ 142 billion praised by the White House as the biggest story to the history of the history of Donald Trumps to a four-day diplomatic visit to the Gulf States to obtain big business and highlight the advantages of Trumps' foreign policy.

During the trip, the White House also confirmed that Trump would meet the new Syrian chief, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the former rebel commander whose forces contributed to overthrow Bashar al-Assad in 2024. The informal meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between the American president and a Syrian leader since 2000, when Bill Clinton met the late chief Hafez al-Assad.

Speaking on Tuesday at an investment forum, Trump said he was planning to raise sanctions against Syria after having interviews with Saudi Arabies Mohammed Bin Salman and the Recep Tayyip Erdoan turkeys. I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of grandeur, said Trump.

Trump says the United States will lift its sanctions against the new video of the Syrian government

Sharaas Pitch to court the American president gave access to Syrian oil, reconstruction contracts and the construction of a Trump tower in Damascus in exchange for the lifting of American sanctions on Syria.

Although the details of the reduction in sanctions were not yet clear, the Sharaas team in Damascus celebrated.

It's incredible, it worked, said Radwan Ziadeh, a Syrian and activist writer close to the Syrian president. He shared a photo of an initial model from the Trump Damascus tower. This is how you win his heart and his mind, he said, noting that Sharaa would probably show Trump design at their meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The visit was strongly focused on commercial interests and obtained rapid victories often with the Trumpian embellishment characteristic for the administration. The crown prince of the Saudi Arabs Mohammed undertook to invest $ 600 billion in the United States during a lunch with Trump, including $ 20 billion in artificial intelligence data centers, purchases of gas turbines and other energy equipment worth 14.2 billion dollars, nearly $ 5 billion in the Boeing 737-8 Jets and other agreements.

But the details of the specific commitments remained vague, the figures published by the White House did not total $ 600 billion, and some of the programs started in the Joe Bidens administration.

The White House has described the weapons The largest sales agreement in history and said it included plans for more than a dozen American defense companies to sell weapons, equipment and services in the fields of Air Force, air defense and missile, as well as border and sea security.

The American president was celebrated with a royal guard when he arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday. The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S escorted Trumps Air Force One Jet when he arrived in Riyadh and Trump sat with Salman in a room ornate at the royal court of the Al Yamamah Palace with members of the United States and the Elite of Business and Business. Among them were Elon Musk, eminent personalities of AI like Sam Altman, as well as the heads of management of IBM, Blackrock, Citigroup, Palantir and Nvidia, among others.

When Salman promised that Saudi Arabia investigated $ 600 billion in the American economy, Trump smiled and joked that he should be 1 TN.

The trip is part of a reorganization of the Middle East policy dominated by Trumps America first platform for the prioritization of the United States's economic and internal security interests on foreign alliances and international law. The criticisms said that the Office Habilitated Trump and a coterie of businessmen around the president, and the family of American presidents has commercial interests in Saudi Arabia, in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, giving this administration an unprecedented conflict of interest.

The most blatant example of the new merchant of the American foreign policy under Trump was the proposed gift of the leading family of Qatar of a luxury Boeing 747-8 who said that the White House could be transformed into a presidential plane, then be given to the Trump's presidential library after leaving his duties.

The donation provoked the anger of the Democrats of the Congress, one of which described it as an air palace and declared that it would constitute the most precious gift ever conferred on a president by a foreign government.

Trump defended the offer, claiming that in a position, he would temporarily replace temptorory Air Force, 40 years old, in a very public and transparent transaction and called the Democrats by asking for an ethical investigation of world class losers !!!

The meeting between Trump and Salman was characterized by smiles and friendly files, a net contrast with the peaks when the Saudi chief was mired in the controversy of the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

While his administration has boasted of big business, Trump also admitted that his geopolitical objectives of the Saudi Arabs of the diplomatic recognition of Israel would take time to pursue the Israel of the war in Gaza.

It will be a special day in the Middle East, with the whole world that looks at, when Saudi Arabia joins us in the Abraham agreements, the framework of Trump administrations for the Arab states to recognize Israel, he said. And I really think it will be something special but you will do it in your own time.

Trump should also visit the United Arab Emirates Thursday before continuing in Qatar this week.

Its negotiations in the region were characterized by investment agreements with large tickets, and they seemed to play a role in its reversal of American policy on Syria as well.

Sharaa, which wants to normalize relations with the United States, would have offered Trump a certain number of sweeteners, including the Trump Tower in Damascus, an area demilitized by the Golan Heights which would strengthen the Israel claiming the territory he has occupied since 1967, diplomatic recognition of Israel and a profit case on similar resources.

The idea of ​​offering Trump a piece of real estate with his name at the heart of Damascus was thought of by an American republican senator, who transmitted the idea to the Sharaas team.

The sanctions in Syria are very complicated, but with Trump, he can [get] Most of them got up. It's an excellent opportunity, Ziadeh said.

The trip is also extraordinary for Trumps' decision not to visit Israel, the ally closest to the USS in the region, due to the war in Gaza and the relations loaded with Benjamin Netanyahu. Hamas has published the last remaining American hostage, Edan Alexander, on the eve of Trumps, visit in the Middle East, in order to push Trump to put pressure on Netanyahu to end the war.

Netanyahu doubled the war on Tuesday in a challenge of challenge, saying that any ceasefire would be only temporary.

In the coming days, we will fully enter into force to finish the operation to defeat Hamas, he said. Our strengths are there now.

There will be no situation where we stop war, he added.

