Is it corrupt for Trump to accept a $ 400 million $ 400 million jet?





The Royal Family Qatari proposed to offer President Donald Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 plane to use like a temporary Air Force during their time in the White House. The plane would then be given to its presidential foundation after leaving his duties, opening the possibility that Trump uses it for personal travel. (While the New York Times said that a Qatari official said that the proposal was still being discussed, Trump plans to accept the gift although he told journalists on Monday that he would not use the plane once his presidency is over.)

The plane is expected to cost around $ 400 million, and the Democrats have criticized the idea that the president receives such an expensive gift. It is not normal. It is a blatant corruption, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts wrote on X. Trump First, America last.

Trump defended the plan, saying he would be a stupid person if he refused the gesture. Thus, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, of a 747 plane to replace the Air Force One, 40, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore disturbs the twisted democrats they insist so that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane, wrote Trump in a social position. Everyone can do that! DEMS are world -class losers !!!

But it is not only the Democrats who are worried about the transaction. Some Republican senators have also raised security and legal concerns, senator Shelley Moore Capito from Virginia-Western saying that the White House should examine the constitutionality of the donation.

It is true that part of the work of being president of the United States is to engage in diplomacy, and this very often includes the exchange of gifts with dignitaries and foreign governments. Many of these gifts are symbolic gestures, such as the pair of Pandas China presented to President Richard Nixon in 1972. Other gifts are luxurious and intended to impress, such as $ 20,000, 7.5 carats Diamond India presented at the former First Lady Jill Biden in 2023. The presidents also received gifts in the form of 300 pounds, a sailor, a sailor, a sailor, a sailor, a sailor Marin, a sailor, a sailor, a sailor, a sailor, a puppy, a pupp, picks, aid of gold, the cross, the raw lamb, a chip, a chip, an orient, awords, raw lamb, a poup and a burberry coat.

So what's different this time? And why should we worry about what other countries give to the president?

How the presidents are supposed to accept the gifts

As previous administrations have shown, it is typical for presidents to accept gifts. But there are still laws in place to ensure that governments, whether foreigners or national, cannot be favorable to presidents in this way. In 1966, the Congress adopted a law on foreign donations and decorations to cap the monetary value of a gift that the president was authorized to accept personally. In 2023, this amount was $ 480.

This means that the president can accept gifts of any amount in the name of the country, but, after leaving his duties, he can only keep the gifts worth less than $ 480. If they want to keep a more expensive gift, they must buy it from the government at the estimated market rate. Otherwise, these gifts are generally sent to the national archives, finally transferring property to the American people, not a specific person.

This is why the Bidens did not bring the diamond from India and rather left it in the wing is for official use. And the puppy was given to a Maryland family because, by Axios, it could not be archived. And it is probably sure to say that no president has ever accepted a gift worth $ 400 million.

In addition to the law on foreign gifts and declarations, the American Constitution also has two emolument clauses. These presidents promise to receive money or gifts from foreign governments, as well as other branches of the United States government, in order to prevent particular interests from having an excessive influence on the decision of the presidents. Thus, before the 1966 reforms, according to the Constitution, the Congress had to approve each donation that a president received if he had to personally keep something that has become more and more difficult to do as the influence of the United States has developed and that gifts have become more common. Trump was prosecuted for violating the emoluments during his first mandate, although the Supreme Court finally rejected business in 2021.

The first most important and perhaps the most important question you should ask on the entire controversy on the donation of the plane is as follows: why would a foreign government even want to offer the president a gift worth $ 400 million?

Of course, it could be conceived as a good gesture, but a gesture that costs almost certainly with the expectation that the president will give the Qatar something in return. He does not need to be explicit of the Quid Pro quo to assume that the gift could be more an investment, as well as those who seek to buy an influence in the White House of Trump could flow to buy actions in his media company or some of his coins. The fact that this proposed gift occurs in the heels of the Trump organization concluding an agreement to build a luxury golf station in Qatar should also lift the eyebrows.

But while the plan to offer Trump, the plane is not finalized and may not perform, the fact that Trump has considered and defended the idea is always worrying, even if his past story shows that his whole without surprise. After all, in his first mandate, foreign governments spent millions of dollars for his private companies. Last year, his media company became public, aggravating his conflicts of interest by allowing anyone to buy actions in his business. And last month, he proposed to organize a dinner for the best investors of his cryptographic meter play which he launched a few days before the start of his second mandate calling him the most exclusive invitation in the world.

The fact that Trump is not only open to receiving an airplane of $ 400 million, but also argues that it is a prudent decision clearly shows that the American president is more than intended to accept extravagant gifts. This is a problem in itself, because it encourages other foreign governments to offer similar gifts in the hope of creating the favor of Trump or generating good will. This will only add to the many conflicts of interest that Trump has already, which makes it even more difficult to understand where his loyalty is and to whom he could be indebted.

It is likely that Trump meets a legal headache by trying to accept this particular gift, in particular because of his desire to transfer it to his presidential library. The Democrats of the Chamber are already looking for an investigation into the potential jet, and some have argued that its unconstitutional has argued. A gift that you use for four years, then dropping off in your library is always a gift (and a grade), the representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland wrote on X.

In theory, if the president accepts the plane and the government maintains its possession of it by the national archives or maintaining it operational for future presidents or another official use, it would necessarily violate any laws on ethics.

But even if Trump can find a technical legal argument to explain why he can accept the gift, the question is whether he should give the conflicts of interest he raises. And it would be difficult to find an ethical expert who would not arouse concerns.

