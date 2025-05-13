3 ads from Xi Jinping on Latin America during the visit of China by Buric, Petro and Lula

Image source, Getty images Photo foot, The presidents of China, Brazil, Colombia and Chile participated in the China-Celac Forum.

In the middle of the trade war with the United States, President Xi Jinping is trying to show Latin America that China is willing to increase trade relations for the purchase of soy, oil or copper.

“China increases their imports of high-quality products from Latin America and the Caribbean and to encourage their companies to expand their investments in this region,” said the president on Tuesday at the IV ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Celac forum (community of Latin American and Caribbean states), which was assisted by the presidents of Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

Although he does not mention the White House, Xi Jinping takes the opportunity to indirectly refer to the tensions that exist with the United States before the tariff war initiated by his homogue Donald Trump.

“Intimidation and coconut leads only to isolation,” he said in Pekn, and said that his nation was willing to collaborate with Latin America leaves in the face of increasing geopolistic tensions, unilateralism and protectionism.

China is the second most important trading partner in Amrica;

Last year, total trade between China and Latin America Super for the first time the US $ 500 billion, compared to $ 450,000 million from 2023.

Pekn has increased its efforts in recent years to gain ground in the region and involve passes to integrate into their global infrastructure initiative known as the new silk route.

The forum is celebrated at a time when the Latin America pass seek to negotiate better commercial conditions with the United States, after the prices imposed by the White House.

In front of the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva; Colombia, Gustavo Petro and Chile, Gabriel Boric, XI have promised to intensify trade relations.

These are some of the announcements made by the Chinese president.

1. New credit line

Image source, Getty images Photo foot, The forum develops in the middle of trade tensions between China and the United States.

Xi Jinping has promised to promote the Chinese presence in the region with a new range of tanks of $ 9.2 billion to Ceuc members and new investments in infrastructure, without providing more details.

The Credico line, called Yuan, is less than the amount offered during the 2015 China-Celac inaugural forum.

Analysts said the Chinese economy has slowed down, its provision has also made funds.

XI also announced that the exemption from visa to five passes would be extended, without specifying flows.

2. MS Tecnolgic Commerce

Traditionally, Pekn has bought a constant supply of oil, iron mineral, soy and other raw materials from the region that have been fundamental for the expansion of the Chinese economy and the growth of Latin America.

This commercial relationship, however, has generated a certain level of frustration in the Latin American leaves which aspire to increase their exports with added value instead of focusing solely on the sale of mining and agricultural products.

On this occasion, XI declares his desire to expand cooperation in “emerging areas”, such as clean energy, telecommunications and artificial intelligence.

The Chinese president insisted in front of the presidents of the region present at the event that China is his most reliable partner in a turbulent world, a subject which also discussed during a recent visit of passes in the Southeast Assitics.

3. Defense of the sovereign

At a conflicting moment between Panam and the White House, Xi said that his country supports the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean in the defense of their independence and in opposition to external interference.

Image source, Getty images Photo foot, XI if you reffiri at the Soberana del Canal de Panam.

“In the 1960s, mass demonstrations were carried out throughout China to support the people of Panameo in their request for sovereign on the Panam canal,” said Xi.

These statements were made in the context of the ambitions expressed by Donald Trump to take over the sovereign of the Panam chain, something that the Central America rejects.

Since arriving at the White House, last January, President Trump said that his government “recovered” the chain built by the Americans at the beginning of the 20th century and returned to Panam in 1999.

After months of tensions and threats, in the middle of the row, the passing over the agreement concluded by which the US military could increase the presence of their troops in the Pas de America.

“China had too much influence. Obama and others let them enter. We, with Panam, the evictions,” said Peter Hegseth, US Secretary for Defense.

Before the Chinese forum, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Miao Deyu, said, according to the state press, that “what the peoples of Latin and the Caribbean were looking for is independence and the idea that Latin America is” the backyard “of the United States” of the United States.

Lres in Latin America

During her visit to Pekn, Lula said that Chinese demand and investment had been a precious economic engine for Brazil, but at the same time, it is clear that his AP has an eye on improving its position in the technological sector.

“The digital revolution cannot be authorized to create a new technological gap between nations,” said the Brazilian president.

“The development of artificial intelligence should not be the privilege of a few. A fair transition to a low carbon economy also requires wide access to clean energy technologies,” added.

In front of Business Lula, Lula said that “if it depends on my government, our relationship with China is indestructible”.

The Brazilian government had argued on Monday that Chinese companies announced the intention of investing in the SE of US $ 4.5 billion in the sectors covering the automotive industry and renewable energies, pharmacicals and semiconductors.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, told Pekn that “we are here to reaffirm that multilateralism and dialogue, and not unilateral impositions, are the means to meet the challenges that humanity is confronted”.

“In Chile, we defend the strategic autonomy of our AP. And we say that the sovereign resides not only with regard to material borders, but also for the free and sovereign decision to be able to decide with quin and when to negotiate,” said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the Asician giant, Boric Aadi who “is now the time to make a quality jump in the economic link with China”

China has been the main trading partner in Chile since 2009, with a commercial exchange which has extended to an average annual rate of almost 11%.

In the China-Celac forum was also the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, who confirmed on Monday the announcement that he had previously made about the entry of his country to the Silk Road.

“We are going to sign the silk path. Latin America and Colombia are free, sovereign and independent. And the relations we establish with any people in the world must be in conditions of freedom and equality,” he said.

Although the United States and China concluded an agreement on Monday to temporarily reduce the prices that were imposed on both passes, analysts reported that remaining commercial obstacles and distrust between governments have strengthened bets for an MS SLIDA association between Pekn and Latin America.

