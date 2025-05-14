Pakistan reacts to the speech of Operation Sindoor by PM Modi: “Hope India Will …” | Latest news from India





One day after Prime Minister Naretra Modi's inflamed speech at the Nation's success on the success of the Sindoor operation launched by the Indian armed forces against Pakistani terrorist infrastructure, the Pakistani government said that it rejected provocative and inflammatory claims by the Indian Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the members of the armed forces sing “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” during his visit to Adampur air base in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (DPR PMO) Prime Minister Modi Modi addressed the Nation on Monday and praised the Indian armed forces for succeeding in operation Sindoor, which destroyed the main terrorist infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists, some of whom were of great value. Follow the India-Pakistan News Live updates In strong warnings in Pakistan, Modi said that India has only been waiting for reprisals against the country's terrorist and military bases and did not end it, adding that the ceasefire was requested for the first time by Islamabad. Modi also said that terror or conversation could not go together, that terror and trade cannot go hand in hand and that water and blood cannot flow together either. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, reacting to Modi's address, said that the country remained attached to the recent understanding of the ceasefire, taking the necessary measures towards de-escalation, regional stability, according to Reuters. Pakistan rejects provocative and inflammatory claims on the part of the Indian Prime Minister, Reuters cited the country's foreign ministry, which also said that it hoped that India would favor the regional stability and well-being of its citizens. “ Any future attack will also be welcomed with a complete resolution, said the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Narendra Modi also issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that he will bite the dust if it allows another terrorist attack in India. Addressing Air Force staff at Adampur air base in Punjab, Modi said: “India is still in peace, but it is always ready to make the enemy bite the dust if it is attacked. Cessor India-Pakistan After four days of an intense fire exchange, India and Pakistan reached an understanding of the ceasefire on Saturday to immediately stop all shots and military action on Earth, Air and Sea. The ceasefire, which was announced for the first time by American president Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan a few hours later with drones intercepted on certain parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab and Rajasthan. Also on Monday, drones were spotted on Jammu and Punjab shortly after the speech of PM Modi, however, after the initial alert, the situation remained peaceful in border areas all night. The military confrontation broke out after Islamabad launched drones and missiles to Indian territory, responding to the Sindoor military strike operation carried out by New Delhi on nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan on May 7. The Sindoor operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire in which the terrorists found links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.

