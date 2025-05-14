Trump plans to raise sanctions and pests in Syria $ 142 billion on arms on the Saudi visit





Sarah Smith

BBC News, reporting from Riyadh

Bernd Debusmann Jr

BBC News, Washington DC

Watch: offers, hand handles and musk – key moments of Saudi trip

President Donald Trump said the United States had “no stronger partner” than Saudi Arabia during his first major foreign trip – a swirling visit to the Gulf countries mainly focused on investment.

Speaking in Riyadh, the American president also undertook to raise all the sanctions against Syria, saying that it was now time for the country to move forward with “a chance of magnitude”.

The first day of the tour saw the United States and Saudi Arabia announcing an arms contract of $ 142 billion (107 billion), as well as other investments which, according to the Crown Prince of the country, could possibly be worth $ 1 billion.

Trump also made Saudi Arabia the first foreign judgment at his first mandate in 2017. The rest of his trip will include stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Getty images

US President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman photographed with other Riyadh officials

The arrival of Trump in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday met with a large reception, including a sumptuous lavender colored carpet deployed to greet him. He had even chosen a purple tie to match it.

Riyadh exchanged red carpets for lavender in 2021, saying that it was a symbol of the wild flowers of the kingdom desert and generosity.

Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman met Trump on the Tarmac and provided an honor guard of Arab horses to accompany his presidential limousine.

In his remarks during an investment forum, Trump praised the American-Saudi relationship as “more powerful than ever”.

“From the moment we started, we saw the richness that flowed – and pours – in America,” he said.

Trump is trying to court foreign investors in the United States to stimulate the American economy, a key target of his administration during the almost four months of his second term.

“I love him too much,” said Trump about the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the de facto sovereign, Mohammed Bin Salman. “This is why we give so much.”

Watch: Remove sanctions against Syria “a good step”, explains the former American ambassador

The pump and the ceremony were a radical change compared to the deaf reception of former American president Joe Biden, who declared Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state after the murder of a dissident journalist, before going to the kingdom rich in oil to ask for their aid to reduce the prices of gasoline, stabbing the prince of the crown.

Trump flew to the Gulf to conclude financial agreements and supported in his speech that it is by this type of trade and economic development that the Middle East would transcend violence and division.

Getty images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the few business leaders who joined Donald Trump during his trip to Riyahd

Stressing his commitment to the agreement, Trump was joined by a number of business leaders, including the billionaire Ally Elon Musk, the CEO of Openai Sam Altman, the CEO of Blackrock Larry Fink and the CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.

High -level leaders meet a Saudi Arabia wishing to diversify its economy rich in oil by increasing its artificial intelligence capacities.

Mr. Huang announced during the visit that Nvidia will sell more than 18,000 of her last AI chips to human Saudi society.

According to the forum remarks.

During his speech, Trump said that it was his “dream” that Saudi Arabia joined the Abraham agreements, an agreement negotiated in its first administration which saw relations between Israel and certain normalized Gulf countries for the first time.

But his good friend, Mohammed Bin Salman, clearly indicated that this will not happen before the permanent end of the war in Gaza and a clear path to the Palestinian state.

There is a limit to what this friendship can offer.

Getty images

OPENAI CEO, Sam Altman, accompanied Donald Trump and other business leaders during the president's trip to Riyahd

Trump only briefly approached the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

He told those who are present that the inhabitants of Gaza deserved a “better future”, which had been retained by Hamas by choosing “to kidnap, torture and target” for “political ends” – a reference to the attack of October 7, 2023 against Israel.

Trump also announced that he was raising sanctions against Syria to improve the country's new government, a decision he suggested was requested by Mohammed Bin Salman.

“Oh, what I do for the Crown Prince,” said the American chief.

American sanctions with regard to Syria have been in place for more than a decade, intended to apply pressure and economic pain against the dictatorship of former President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted in December.

Syria has since elected a new transitional president, creating an opening for renewed American diplomacy efforts.

The surprise announcement to raise the sanctions represents a maritime change for Syria, described by its Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Shibani as a “new start” in the country's reconstruction path.

Trump was to meet Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

From Riyadh, Trump will go to Qatar and Water, who has already undertaken to invest $ 1.4 TN in the United States in the next decade.

