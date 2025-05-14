Politics
Trump to raise sanctions against Syria – when he announces an agreement of $ 600 billion with Saudi Arabia | US News
Donald Trump said the United States would raise long-standing sanctions with regard to Syria and signed an agreement of $ 600 billion (450 billion) with Saudi Arabia while visiting the nation as part of a visit to the Middle East.
THE US President revealed that the United States plan to raise sanctions on Syria follow discussions with Saudi ArabiaThe crown prince of Mohammed Bin Salman and the Turkish chief Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Trump was expressed during the American-Saudi investment conference during a four-day trip to the region.
Analysis: The American-Saudi relationship feels narrower than ever when Trump signs a wave of transactions
The comments follow Air Force One escorted by the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S as it was approaching the capital of the Kingdom, with Mr. Trump welcomed by the Crown Prince, the de facto sovereign of Saudi Arabia, while he was leaving the plane.
President Trump said that relations between nations were “stronger and more powerful than ever”, adding that it “would remain”.
“ The biggest defense cooperation agreement ''
Trump and Prince Mohammed have signed several agreements to increase cooperation between their governments, including a commitment to $ 600 billion in Saudi investments in the United States – although Mr. Trump said that a dollars Billion (750 billion pounds Sterling) would be even better.
The United States has also agreed to sell Saudi Arabia, a weapon package worth almost $ 142 billion (107 billion pounds sterling), which the White House called “the largest defense cooperation agreement” Washington has ever concluded.
In his speech, President Trump also urged Iran to take a “new and much better way” and to conclude a new nuclear agreement with the United States.
Speaking at the conference, Trump said he wanted to avoid a conflict with Iran But warned against the “maximum pressure” if his olive branch was rejected.
“As I have shown several times, I am ready to put an end to past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences can be deep,” he said.
“If Iran's leadership rejects this branch of olive tree … We will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, lead the Iranian oil exports to zero.”
He added: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. But with that said, Iran can have a much brighter future, but we never allow America and its allies to be threatened with terrorism or nuclear attack. The choice belongs to it.”
Find out more:
Why Trump's idea to use a Qatari jet faced criticism
Trump “ thinking '' to go about Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks
Normalize relations with Syria
Trump said he would facilitate American sanctions against Syria and move to normalize relations with his new government before a meeting with his new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa on Wednesday.
The Syrian president was previously an insurgent who led the overthrow of the former Bashar Al Assad leader last year.
Trump said he wanted to give the country “a chance of peace” and added: “There is a new government which, let's hope, will succeed. I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special.”
The American chief also said that he hoped that Saudi Arabia would soon join the Abraham agreements and recognize Israel “in your own time”.
Saudi Arabia argued that its recognition of Israel would be linked to the creation of a Palestinian State in the direction of the borders of Israel in 1967.
Trump will go to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the next three days.
