Junaid Akbar descends as chief of the PAC





Islamabad:

The PTI Mna Junaid Akbar confirmed on Tuesday that it had submitted its resignation as president of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in accordance with the directive of the Founding President of the Party, Imran Khan.

In a statement, Akbar said he had resigned to the president of PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, and accepted the party's decision without hesitation.

“Whatever the party's decision and the decision of Imran Khan, I do not think for a moment and I will accept it easily,” he said.

He added that the presidency of the CAP had been a responsibility entrusted to him by the party, and he would comply with any leadership given by Imran, in particular by resigning from the presidency of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa section of PTI or resigning from the National Assembly.

Development follows the reports that Imran had asked Akbar to leave the coveted parliamentary post and rather focus on responsibilities within the province.

Reports had previously suggested that the central secretary of central information Sheikh Waqas Akram had confirmed the resignation of Akbar.

He said Imran had transmitted the message through his sister, Aleema Khan, at their recent meeting.

Akram also said that Leeema had sent the message to the Salman Akram Raja Salman lawyer after leaving Adiala prison and announced that Omar Ayub Khan would be appointed new president of the PAC.

Akbar had been elected without opposition as president of the CAP in January of this year. The same month, he was appointed by Imran Khan as president of the KP of PTI, replacing the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Presidency of the CAP had remained vacant since the general elections of February 2024, which put in power the coalition government led by PML-N.

Traditionally, the post is held by the opposition chief or their candidate, although there is no legal requirement which links this parliamentary agreement.

