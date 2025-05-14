Brussels Insider blows the lid on the hard line of the line of the hard line, the EU will appear on Keir Starmer as “reset” to weave

Sir Keir Starmer was warned that he was facing increasing pressure to accept a three -year agreement on fishing rights with the European Union.

In a debate which has continued since the membership of the United Kingdom to the European Economic Community in the 1970s, access to the British coastal waters returned to the negotiating table.

In an exclusive survey of The British fishing campaign and GB News, in association with Facts4eu And CibukSources in Brussels have stressed that the EU will not accept an agreement unless there is at least a three -year fishing agreement. Such a scenario would ensure that EU ships maintain access to British waters up to 14 years after the British people voted to leave the Blussels block.

The request comes after a declaration by Lord Frost, the former Brexit British negotiator, dated in October 2021, revealed disagreements on fishing. He said: “I would like to explain where things are located between the United Kingdom and the EU on fisheries and related questions, and why the recent French rhetorical and threats, potentially leading to an EU violation of its conventional obligations, are such an important question for us. “We have been in talks with the EU Commission for weeks on fishing licenses and have given 98% of requests. We do it in good faith and we fully deliver to our TCA – license of ships that can prove that they have really caught before within our limit of six to 12 nm. “This is why we are worried and surprised by the comments apparently made by [French PM] Jean Castex at [EU Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen than: “It is essential to show European public opinion than … that makes more damage to leave the EU than to stay.” “” Lord Frost hoped that Castex's opinion was “not maintained more widely through the EU”. Frost explained that seeing this rhetoric was “very disturbing and problematic”. Frost continued: “This is all the more threats made by France this week to our fishing industry, energy supplies and future cooperation, [for example] Thanks to the Horizon research program, unfortunately make part of a model that has persisted for much of this year. “While I was leaving yesterday for [EU Commission Vice-President] Maros Sefcovic, these threats, if implemented on November 2, would put the EU to violate its obligations under our trade agreement. We are therefore actively planning to launch procedures for paying disputes as indicated in article 738 of TCA. “For our part, we will continue to implement our obligations under TCA. We will continue to speak constructively to try to resolve all the differences between us, and we urge the EU and France to withdraw from rhetoric and actions that make it more difficult.” Latest developments

Given that the EU Commission had made no claim against the United Kingdom in its management of fishing rights and that the United Kingdom had been extremely generous in its interpretation of clauses concerning fishing permits; The behavior, actions and threats of the French could have been in violation of article 8. The article stipulates: “The union develops a special relationship with neighboring countries, aimed at establishing an area of ​​prosperity and good neighborhood, based on the values ​​of the Union and characterized by close and peaceful relations based on cooperation.” On October 31, 2021, the Minister of the Prime of the time, Boris Johnson, raised concerns about French rhetoric on fishing permits. No10 said: “The Prime Minister has also raised his concerns concerning the rhetoric of the French government in recent days on the issue of fishing permits. The Prime Minister stressed that French threats are completely unjustified and do not seem compatible with the Commerce and Cooperation Agreement in the United Kingdom or international law.

