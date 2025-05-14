Trump gives an ultimatum to Iran in the offbeat speech to Saudi leaders when he announces the end of the sanctions in Syria





Trump announces the end of sanctions against Syriay your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

In a disjointed speech to the Saudi leaders, President Donald Trump gave Iran an ultimatum because he said he wanted to conclude an agreement with the country.

If I can conclude an agreement with Iran, I will be very happy … We will make your region and the world a safer place, Trump said during his speech during an investment forum in Riyadh.

But if Iran's leadership rejects this branch of olive tree and continues to attack their neighbors, we will have no choice but to inflict a massive maximum pressure, lead the Iranian oil exports to zero as I did before, he added.

Trump also said he would order the end of sanctions against Syria.

The presidents' speech occurred at the start of a historic visit to three Gulf states this week, which was darkened on the contrey on a potential luxury jet gift from Qatar.

Earlier, Trump congratulated the chief of the country de facto, the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, before signing a strategic economic partnership agreement, including a defense agreement worth almost $ 142 billion.

The president attended a state dinner before going to Qatar on Wednesday. Trump will end his trip to the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and hopes to get $ 1 billion of visits.

Our live cover is over. Here is a complete ventilation:

Learn more

Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 21:45

Trump making a “historic” return to the Middle East with the first state visit to the Nations of the Gulf

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the Saudi Arabs Riyadh this morning as part of a historic visit to three Gulf states this week.

Trump will meet the country's head of the country, crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and should attend a summit of Gulf leaders in the city on Wednesday before going to Qatar.

Muzaffara 13 May 2025 04:28

Trump says the United States has reached “total reset” in relations with China

The United States and China have entered into an agreement to reduce prices by 115% for at least 90 days while the two countries are looking to end the trade war.

Trump said the United States had obtained total reset in relations with China.

A very good meeting today with China, Switzerland. Many things discussed, a lot accepted. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive way, wrote Mr. Trump.

President Donald J. Trump (C) is expressed during a press conference in the Roosevelt hall of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, May 12, 2025 (EPA)

We want to see, for the good of China and the United States, an opening of China for American affairs. Great progress made !!!

According to the Wall Street Journal, the public public press agency by the State of Chinas described the meetings on Saturday as an important step towards the resolution of the dispute.

Muzaffara 13 May 2025 04:42

Trump wants to recognize as president of the peacemaker. Have diplomatic victories in South Asia and Ukraine pushed it?

A ceasefire agreement led by the United States between India and Pakistan, and a renewed push to force Russia to end attacks against Ukraine, to add to Trumps Quest to recognize on the world stage as president of the peacemaker, writes Oliver Oconnell:

Muzaffara 13 May 2025 04:57

Two appointed by Trump escorted the congress library in the middle of the White House takeover, said the report

After the president suddenly limited Carla Hayden, the congress librarian named Barack Obama, the agency has become the most recent target of the efforts of the white houses to bring each part of the government under the thumb of Trump and his team. Although the congress library is part of the legislative branch, its director is appointed by the president, with confirmation of the Senate.

Trump would have selected Trump Sub-Corner Todd Blanche on Monday to serve as an interim agency director. But the agency employees, asking for advice to the congress, refused entry to two other officials from the Ministry of Justice operated to support roles at the Congress Library early on Monday morning.

The display, as described by the New York Times, involved the deputy prosecutor General Assistant Paul Perkins, who was appointed acting director of the American copyright office, and Brian Nieves, who was to be an interim deputy librarian under Blanche.

Their entry would have been refused by the general councilor of Agencys and the staff members, who called us the Capitol police to defuse the situation. But Nieves and Perkins left the building before the police arrive, according to reports, and a declaration by a spokesperson for the American Capitol police confirmed that the police were not involved in the refusal of anyone or escorts anyone of the building.

Muzaffara 13 May 2025 05:26

Trump's plan to accept the free replacement of the Air Force One of Qatar raises ethical and security concerns

Donald Trump has accepted a free $ 400 million Boeing 747 from Qatar, declaring that it will be given to his future presidential library, not used during or after his presidency.

However, criticisms warn this decision raises serious ethical, legal and security problems, as it is unprecedented for an American president to accept such an expensive donation from a foreign government.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for the Middle East in Washington, DC, United States, on May 12, 2025. During the first prolonged international trip of his second term, Trump should visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (EPA)

Despite Trumps' insurance, the counterpoup came from the Democrats and even from some of his supporters. The problem should follow him during his visit to the Middle East, including Qatar.

This is unprecedented, “said Jessica Levinson, an expert in constitutional law to the Loyola Law School.” We just haven't tested these borders before.

Muzaffara May 13, 2025 06:05

Trump's high challenges tour includes the offer to offer Saudi Arabia a weapon package worth more than $ 100 billion

During his stay in Riyadh, Donald Trump should offer Saudi Arabia a weapon package that was worth more than $ 100 billion, which could include advanced military equipment such as C-130 transport aircraft.

The United States and its Gulf Allies are expected to announce massive investment agreements, perhaps a value of billions of dollars.

Saudi Arabia has already promised $ 600 billion in American investments over the next four years, but Trump said he was planning to ask for a full trillion.

The best business leaders, including Elon Musk, the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink, and the CEO of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, will be part of the delegation.

Trump will be accompanied by the Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Muzafara13 May 2025 06:32

UE “wicked than China”, Trump says after “total reset” in relations with China

President Trump said on Monday that the European Union is more mean than China after announcing total reset with relations with China on prices. We have all the cards, he said.

He also said that his new prescription for medication pricing would change costs. Europeans will have to pay more for health care and should pay less.

On China, Trump has confirmed that Hed probably speaks with Xi Jinping shortly after a 90 -day prices reduction agreement was concluded in Switzerland, although tariffs on cars, steel, aluminum and possibly drugs remain.

He said that talks would be good for unification and peace.

Muzaffara 13 May 2025 06:45

Trump says it would be “stupid” to reject the Qatar plane

Donald Trump should accept a $ 400 million Jet Boeing 747-8 from the Royal Qatari family, describing him as a big gesture from Qatar in the midst of staging and national security problems.

The plane, which he visited in February, has been parked at San Antonio International Airport since April 3.

Justifying the decision, Trump told journalists: I really appreciate it. I would never be the type to refuse this kind of offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person saying: No, we don't want a free and very expensive plane.

Muzaffara 13 May 2025 06:56

Saudi Arabia is preparing for the imminent arrival of Trump

The streets of Riyadh are lined with American and Saudi flags and there is a notable security presence while Saudi Arabia is preparing for President Donald prevails over the imminent arrival.

During a “media oasis” for journalists, giant video screens showed Saudian construction projects such as his futuristic city in Neom and his accommodation of the FIFA World Cup 2034. A mobile McDonald's sat in the parking lot, still closed.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and was ambassador to the United States and Great Britain, wrote in the English Arab newspaper in Trump that “our doors and our hearts are open to you”.

People pass a stand displaying a welcome message for the FIFA World Cup football tournament 2034 at the Ministry of Riyadh Media on May 13 (AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Clun, Associated Press13 May 2025 07:17

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-live-updates-china-tariffs-middle-east-tour-b2749693.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos