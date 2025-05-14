Politics
In Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump signals to Israel to change the tone of Syria
American president Donald Trump announced in Saudi Arabia that he hoped that the new government in Syria would kiss peace. “My administration took the first steps to restore normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade,” he said.
Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet his Syrian counterpart in Türkiye later in the week. The president also said that he had discussed Syria with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman.
He also spoke with the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump said he “would order the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a chance”. As part of his doctrine, the American president moves quickly to make changes to the Middle East that align with his vision: a peace, stability and change.
The American president had already made waves before arriving in the region. He put an end to the strikes on the Houthis and worked to release the American hostage Edan Alexander from the captivity of Hamas. Before the arrival of Trump in Saudi Arabia, there were rumors that he would meet the new president of Syria Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
He has now moved to lightning speed to help Syria so that it can access development investment. After a decade and a half of civil war with displaced millions, Syria needs it. The new administration of Damascus also concluded an agreement with the Syrian democratic forces supported by the United States in eastern Syria to integrate them into the new government.
There are challenges in Syria. President Sharaa's new administration has had difficulty reinstating in certain extremist groups that have attacked the minorities. There have been clashes with the Alawites and the Druze. Sharaa moved to prevent clashes with the Kurds. He welcomed the Kurdish chief of the homeless, Mazloum Abdi, in Damascus in March.
The American army, which supports the homeless in the fight against the Islamic State, was useful to support these meetings. As such, the main American role in Syria is already to help the broker deal with Damascus. It was just a matter of time before the White House could come to see the possibilities. For Trump, it can mean putting an end to the American role in Syria and doing forces, which he wanted to do in 2018 and 2019 during his first mandate.
Türkiye, Trump and Al Sharaa
Trump also listens to Erdogan. Turkey is passionate about Sharaa. In addition, the first visit abroad of the Syrian was in Saudi Arabia. As such, it is clear that Riyadh and Ankara both want the United States to engage with Damascus.
Trump is a risk lessee and a job. He also believes in personal discussions. This is why the talks with the Saudi Arabia Bin Salman and the Turkish Erdogan were so essential to the realization of the new American policy. Trump may also meet Sharaa. “Sharaa should become the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since the late Hafez al-Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000,” said Arab News. It would be a huge game changer for the region.
Israel now seems to pursue an unnecessary policy in Syria in terms of bombing campaign and rhetoric against Sharaa. Jerusalem officials criticized him as a “jihadist” and threatened to intervene. They threatened it several times, performing an air strike near the Syrian presidential palace.
This type of belligerent behavior is less welcome, because many countries want to see Syria succeed. Syria has had 14 years of war and more bombing is not considered necessary or useful. Although Israel's declared policy is to help the Druze, the fact is that the bombing probably does not help them. In addition, the FDI has pushed into a buffer area, which caused friction with the Syrians in southern Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he wanted to see southern Syria demilitarized.
Now things can change. The water would try to negotiate an agreement between Israel and Syria. And we talk about Damascus that makes awareness. All this could mean a change of tone in Jerusalem and a decision to end the air strikes, which do not replace the regional strategy.
The last 19 months of war that have started with the October 7 attack in Hamas have been an attempt, in part, by Iran to derail the Abraham agreements. Getting away from air strikes and returning to diplomacy game could help smooth the way to agreements. Trump reports that it's time to turn the page on Syria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-853830
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds
- 2025 -Football game indications revealed
- Living prison, deadly drugs and weapons After blocking common gangsters
- Tsunami warned after the earthquake near Casus
- IHC reserves the advocacy decision looking for Imran Khan
- Trump is a medical success. It prevents others from achieving the same result.
- Gunnersbury Womens Cricket Club celebrating the historical century Cricket
- No water for terror, no acceptance of nuclear black blackmail
- Miller participates in the US Open Local Qualify