In Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump signals to Israel to change the tone of Syria

American president Donald Trump announced in Saudi Arabia that he hoped that the new government in Syria would kiss peace. “My administration took the first steps to restore normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade,” he said.

Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet his Syrian counterpart in Türkiye later in the week. The president also said that he had discussed Syria with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman.

He also spoke with the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump said he “would order the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a chance”. As part of his doctrine, the American president moves quickly to make changes to the Middle East that align with his vision: a peace, stability and change.

The American president had already made waves before arriving in the region. He put an end to the strikes on the Houthis and worked to release the American hostage Edan Alexander from the captivity of Hamas. Before the arrival of Trump in Saudi Arabia, there were rumors that he would meet the new president of Syria Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

He has now moved to lightning speed to help Syria so that it can access development investment. After a decade and a half of civil war with displaced millions, Syria needs it. The new administration of Damascus also concluded an agreement with the Syrian democratic forces supported by the United States in eastern Syria to integrate them into the new government.

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman serve his hand during a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Royal Court of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (Credit: Reuters / Brian Snyder)

There are challenges in Syria. President Sharaa's new administration has had difficulty reinstating in certain extremist groups that have attacked the minorities. There have been clashes with the Alawites and the Druze. Sharaa moved to prevent clashes with the Kurds. He welcomed the Kurdish chief of the homeless, Mazloum Abdi, in Damascus in March.

The American army, which supports the homeless in the fight against the Islamic State, was useful to support these meetings. As such, the main American role in Syria is already to help the broker deal with Damascus. It was just a matter of time before the White House could come to see the possibilities. For Trump, it can mean putting an end to the American role in Syria and doing forces, which he wanted to do in 2018 and 2019 during his first mandate.

Türkiye, Trump and Al Sharaa

Trump also listens to Erdogan. Turkey is passionate about Sharaa. In addition, the first visit abroad of the Syrian was in Saudi Arabia. As such, it is clear that Riyadh and Ankara both want the United States to engage with Damascus.

Trump is a risk lessee and a job. He also believes in personal discussions. This is why the talks with the Saudi Arabia Bin Salman and the Turkish Erdogan were so essential to the realization of the new American policy. Trump may also meet Sharaa. “Sharaa should become the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since the late Hafez al-Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000,” said Arab News. It would be a huge game changer for the region.

Israel now seems to pursue an unnecessary policy in Syria in terms of bombing campaign and rhetoric against Sharaa. Jerusalem officials criticized him as a “jihadist” and threatened to intervene. They threatened it several times, performing an air strike near the Syrian presidential palace.

This type of belligerent behavior is less welcome, because many countries want to see Syria succeed. Syria has had 14 years of war and more bombing is not considered necessary or useful. Although Israel's declared policy is to help the Druze, the fact is that the bombing probably does not help them. In addition, the FDI has pushed into a buffer area, which caused friction with the Syrians in southern Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he wanted to see southern Syria demilitarized.

Now things can change. The water would try to negotiate an agreement between Israel and Syria. And we talk about Damascus that makes awareness. All this could mean a change of tone in Jerusalem and a decision to end the air strikes, which do not replace the regional strategy.

The last 19 months of war that have started with the October 7 attack in Hamas have been an attempt, in part, by Iran to derail the Abraham agreements. Getting away from air strikes and returning to diplomacy game could help smooth the way to agreements. Trump reports that it's time to turn the page on Syria.