



I could be a stupid person and say no, we do not want a free plane, said the President of the United States about the Boeing 747-8 that the royal family that Qatar offered as a gift.

There are obviously ethical, legal and constitutional issues to say nothing about security problems with President Donald prevails over the desire to accept a donation of $ 400 million in Middle East petostate with tens of billions of dollars in commercial interests in the United States. (It is also more than a little hypocritical, since Trump leads the party still obsessed with the commercial features of Hunter Bidens with shaded issues abroad.) Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT., Put it concisely in an article on X: not only is it strongly corrupt, it is insistently non-attached. The congress should not allow this exaggerated kleptocracy to continue.

Perhaps less noticed is that Trump is about to accept an exorbitant personal gift from a jumbo-kild (intended to be used as Air Force One) of a government which has provided substantial funding for the anti-Semitic terrorist group and fascist of Hamas about 100 days after having signed its executive order to fight against anti-Semitism. (For years, Qatar funded Hamas with the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus.)

Trump is about to accept an exorbitant personal gift from a government that has provided substantial funding for the anti -Semitic terrorist group and Hamas fascist.

At the same time, the Trumps administration continues to employ Kingsley Wilson as assistant press secretary for the Ministry of Defense, despite a recent social media registration of posts largely considered to be anti -Semitic. And since Trump returned to the White House, two powerful members of his inner circle have made greetings with steep arms in front of large crowds and many cameras. However, the administration used the thinnest pretexts to characterize activists as anti -Semites, before claiming that they provide material support to Hamas.

To all the resident foreigners who joined the pro-jihadist demonstrations, we have noted you: come 2025, we will find you, and we will expel you, said Trump in an information sheet of the White House which accompanied his executive order of anti-Semitism of January. He also promised to quickly cancel student visas for all Hamas sympathizers on university campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.

Indeed, prevails over the supposed war against anti -Semitism is his justification for his war against universities and activism of the campus. Meanwhile, the pro-Israeli media adapted to Trump published many articles and publishers denounced what they say to be the harmful influence of the billions of Qatari on American universities and groups of student activists. (You have to come back later to see if they are also dismayed by the funding sumptuous Qatars of an American air trip.)

The Trump administration has tried to justify its expulsion procedure against Mahmoud Khalil, the holder of the green card and the spouse of an American citizen who served as mediator and spokesperson for a group of pro-Palestinian / anti-Israel student activists, camped last year on the Campus of the University of Colimbia, on the basis of anti-sisimism. The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, later admitted that Khalil had not informed any law, and the government has not yet provided proof that Khalil has spread Hamas propaganda or participated in any harassment of Jewish students and staff. (Khalil is still detained in Louisiana and last month, a federal judge judged that he could challenge the attempted deportation of governments before the court.)

NBC News examined more than 100 pages of documents than the Trump administration has filed as proof to support its expulsion efforts for Khalil, and noted that in some cases, the government seems to count on noted tabloid articles on Khalil. In others, governments affirm about it are clearly wrong because the deadlines do not correspond.

Allows you to call it on the so-called war against anti-Semitism what it is: prevails over Cudgel to attack its perceived enemies.

In simple English, Trump and his administrations say they are fighting against anti -Semitism are absurd. In fact, they wrongly compare the protected discourse with which they oppose (such as the co-signs of a critical self-employed in the War in Gaza) to a national security crisis requiring the most serious methods of application, including the denial of regular procedure. The administration also masks its cheeky attempt to shake up universities and bring them politically by retaining federal funds in the name of the protection of Jews.

As Trump put the information sheet on EOS anti -Semitism, my promise to Jewish Americans is as follows: with your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend of the Jewish Americans ever had in the White House.

But by accepting a personal gift of $ 400 million in Qatar, a country that financed the group that joyfully massacred Jews on October 7, 2023, Trump made an absolute mockery of his war against anti -Semitism. Allows you to call it on the so-called war against anti-Semitism what it is: prevails over Cudgel to attack its perceived enemies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-qatar-hamas-antisemitism-boeing-jet-gift-rcna206386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

