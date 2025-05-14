On the morning of May 13, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China Forum and the Latin American and Caribbean community at the National Center Center Center and delivered an opening speech. President XI announced that China was ready to associate with its Latin American and Caribbean partners (lake) to launch five programs that advance shared development and revitalization, and contribute to a Chinese-Lac community with a common future.

On this dynamic morning at the beginning of the summer, with the national flags of China and the lake countries and the flags of relevant regional organizations warming up to the National Convention Center Center, President XI cordially tightened the current presidency of Ceuc, the Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, the president Chile Regional Organizations.

In the midst of warm applause, President XI delivered an opening speech entitled Writing a new chapter in the construction of a community in China-Lac with a shared future.

President XI recalled that he had attended the opening ceremony of the first ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum in Beijing in 2015 with the lake delegates, which marked the launch of the China-Celac Forum, and noted the development of the forum in the last 10 years of tender sapping in an imposing tree with a dedicated influence on both sides. He examined progress in the following aspects: the permanent shoulder on the shoulder and supporting each other, the lacting countries which have diplomatic links with China have always been engaged in the principle of China, and China firmly supports the lake countries in the pursuit of the development routes adapted to their national conditions, to the safeguard of sovereignty and independence and their opposite external interference. Rise of the wave of progress to continue the win-win cooperation and adopt the trend of economic globalization, the two parties have deepened cooperation in trade, investment, finance, science and technology, infrastructure and many other areas and carried out a high quality belt and road cooperation. Unit in difficult times to overcome the challenges thanks to mutual support, China and the lacting countries have collaborated in disaster prevention, attenuation and help and the joint response to hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters as well as the Pandemic of the century. The maintenance of solidarity and the coordination and increase in global challenges with the resolution, the countries of China and the lake defend true multilateralism, maintain international equity and justice, argue the reform of global governance and promoted the multipolarization of the world and the greatest democracy in international relations. President XI said that the facts have shown that the countries of China and the lake advanced hand in hand as a community with a common future, and this community is based on equality, propelled by a mutual advantage and a winner-win, invigorated by the opening and the inclusiveness, and dedicated to the well-being of peoples, exposing sustainable vitality and the holding of immense promise.

President XI stressed that the transformation defining the century is accelerating around the world, with multiple risks composing each other, which makes unity and cooperation between the nations essential to protect world peace and stability and to promote global development and prosperity. He said that there are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars, and that intimidation or hegemonism only leads to self-Isolation. Stressing the fact that the countries of China and the lake are important members of the world South, he declared that independence and autonomy are their glorious tradition, development and revitalization are their inherent right, and equity and justice are their common pursuit. President XI expressed preparation for Chinas to join hands with lake partners to launch five programs that advance shared development and revitalization, and contribute to a community in China-Lac with a common future.

The first solidarity program. China will work with lake countries to continue supporting each other on questions relating to their respective basic interests and their main concerns, to firmly protect the international system with the UN to its heart and to the international order underly by international law, and to speak with one voice in international and regional affairs. Over the next three years, China will invite 300 members of Ceuc member states each year to visit China.

The second development program is. China will work with lake countries to implement the global development initiative. They will resolutely support the multilateral trading system, will provide industrial and unhindered industrial and unhindered industrial chains and will promote an international openness and cooperation environment. They will promote greater synergy between their development strategies and will expand high quality belt and road cooperation. China will increase the imports of quality products from the lake and encourage its companies to expand investments in the Lac region.

The third is the civilization program. China will work with lake countries to implement the global initiative of civilization. They should maintain the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations and defend the common values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and the freedom of humanities. They should improve the exchanges of civilization and mutual learning of China-Lac, including through a conference on the China-Lac inter-civilizational dialogue.

The fourth peace program. China will work with lake countries to implement the global security initiative. The two parties will cooperate more closely in disaster governance, cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption, drug control and the fight against transnational transnational crime in order to protect security and stability in the region.

The fifth is the person's connectivity program to the person. Over the next three years, China will offer Ceuc member states with 3,500 government scholarships, 10,000 training possibilities in China, 500 International Chinese -language teachers, 300 training possibilities for poverty reduction professionals and 1,000 locations financed through the Chinese bridge program. China will launch 300 small and beautiful livelihood projects and support Ceuc member states in the development of Chinese education. China will implement a visa exemption for five lake countries as the first step and will expand this political coverage at appropriate times.

President XI concluded by stressing that, no matter how the world is changing, China will always remain next to lake countries as a good friend and good partner, move with them on the ways towards modernization and work with them to write a new chapter in the construction of a Chinese-Lac community with a common future.

The Colombian President and the current president of Ceuc Gustavo Petro, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, and the president of the new development bank and former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff also delivered speeches. The special representative of President Yamand Orsi of Uruguay, the new president of Ceuc, read a message of congratulations from its president. They have greatly talked about the fruitful results of the Ceuc-China forum in the last decade and have expressed their appreciation for the great contribution of Chinas to the advancement of LAC-China cooperation and economic and social development in Latin America. They reiterated their commitment to the principle of China and congratulated the proposals of President XIS to build a community with a shared future for humanity, the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global initiative of civilization to open brilliant perspectives for world peace, prosperity and progress. They have agreed that in a world full of uncertainty, the lake countries and China should work together in solidarity, to continue to advance in the construction of a lac-china community with a common future and to jointly create a bright future for LAC-China cooperation. They believe that the two parties should respect mutual respect and firmly support each other to defend their sovereignty and their selected development paths independently; More synergize the development strategies of Latin American countries with the Belt and Road initiative, and prior cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, science and technology, new energy and education for the benefit of both parties; Facilitate exchanges and dialogue between civilizations and improve mutual understanding and affinity between their peoples; And resolutely defending the UN authority, safeguarding world and regional peace and stability, supports multilateralism and free trade, oppose unilateralism, protectionism, power policy and intimidation, and protect the common interests of the counties of the world.

At noon, President Xi organized a welcoming banquet for the leaders of the lake countries and the delegations.

Cai Qi and Yin Li were present during events.

Wang Yi moderated the opening ceremony.