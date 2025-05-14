Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lost a short time to make his first trip abroad since the parties won a historic victory in the Federal Australian elections. Hell, head to Indonesia today to meet the new president of the country, Prabowo suffered.

The two nations entering new political chapters, the visit has a symbolic weight. But it also will have practical importance.

Despite the proximity and the forces of the two nations, the relationship has often been retained by obsolete perceptions and strategic hesitations. This is a timely opportunity to reset the relationship.

Prabowos emerging foreign policy

Prabowo succeeded the outgoing president Joko Jokowi Widodo in October after a decade of his leaders focused on infrastructure and engaged worldwide.

Prabowo, a former army general and Minister of Defense, had projected a populist and nationalist image during his electoral campaign in 2024. He often underlined Indonesian food self -sufficiency, military force and national sovereignty.



Trisnadi / AP



Since his entry into office, however, he has moderated his tone. Although considered by some in the West as affirmative, he reported a desire to strengthen bilateral defense ties with Australia. It also has an interest in modernizing Indonesian soldiers and engaging more transparent with partners.

However, questions remain on the way in which the Indonesian foreign policy will shape. This understands if he will maintain the emphasis on multilateralism and economic diplomacy. The two are the key to tone and the results of Albanes' visit.

The Prabowos leadership style is nuanced. Despite its polarizing image, Indonesian foreign policy is still shaped by pragmatism and non-alignment. As such, Prabowo will probably focus on the balance between relations with China, the United States and Russia, while protecting Indonesian sovereignty.

Indonesia Decision to join BricsThe economic group which includes both China and Russia, for example, should be considered a diplomatic coverage, not a new geopolitical alignment.

Other recent decisions, such as the supply Fiji assistanceSuggest an increasingly outdoor regional posture.

Albanese should offer credible alternatives from Prabowo to Russian and Chinese engagement thanks to trade, technological and educational exchanges, rather than reacting to Jakartas movements with suspicion.

Cooperation opportunities

In his electoral campaign, Albanese reaffirmed his commitment to governments to work closely with Southeast Asia. He also promised a foreign policy based on diplomacy, climate cooperation and economic diversification.

This allows a strong incentive to the two leaders to deepen the links. For Australia, the deepening of links with Indonesia supports its Indo-Pacific strategy. The objective: to promote a stable and inclusive regional order, in particular in the midst of concerns concerning increasing strategic competition between the United States and China.

For Indonesia, Australia offers investments, educational partnerships and critical expertise in clean energy and innovation.

A free trade agreement Signed in 2019 provides a platform for more in-depth integration and less competition in certain industries.

For example, there are huge opportunities to collaborate with clean energy, especially after the neighbors signed a climate partnership last year. The agreement will guarantee lithium supplies for the production of battery in Indonesia EV, while Australia will earn more export markets for its critical minerals.

The links from people to people are also vital, while education remains a long -standing pillar of the bilateral relationship.

The two countries are faced with skills shortages in the key sectors. Indonesia needs qualified workers in health care, clean technology and digital literacy. Australia has shortages of critical infrastructure, care for the elderly and engineering.

There are good opportunities here for student exchanges, joint employment training programs and other professional collaborations.

The new Australian university campuses in Indonesia are a positive step, but they remain commercially concentrated and concentrated in elite and urban areas. With more than 4,000 universities through the archipelago, these partnerships could go much further.

Where tensions could arise

The relationship is not without friction. Australias' participation in the Aukus agreement, and its close alignment with the United States and the United Kingdom, has raised concerns for Indonesia, which has long defended non-alignment.

Jakarta expressed discomfort On the risks perceived of the proliferation of nuclear submarines in the region.

Albanes' visit is a key opportunity to specify that Akus implies nuclear nuclear nuclear submarines. It should also strengthen Australias' commitment to transparency on the agreement. This is essential to avoid misunderstandings and strengthen confidence.

A more recent flash point is speculation around a possible Russian military presence in Indonesia an affirmation that the Indonesian government has firmly denied.

The Indonesian response illustrates its long -standing commitment to strategic autonomy. However, the whole test reveals the complexity of the foreign relations of Jakartas, which often involve balancing links with competing powers.

For Australia, recognizing Indonesia independent foreign policy Rather than interpreting it through an objective of high power rivalry is essential to maintain mutual trust.



Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP



A chance to relying the relationship

This moment offers the two governments the possibility of going beyond symbolic gestures towards a deeper, more inclusive and focused partnership.

In the midst of global fragmentation, confidence is not only desirable its essential. And although differences remain, they are not insurmountable when guided by mutual respect, strategic patience and commitment to real cooperation.

For Australia, the challenge is to go beyond strategic anxiety and invest in a multidimensional resilient relationship with Indonesia. This visit could be the first step to do this exactly.