Politics
Alexei Navalnys Posthumous Memoir wins the book of the book of the year in the United Kingdom
Alexei navalny's posthumous autobiography, Patriot, has been appointed Book of the year at the 35th British Book Awards, which also wins in the non-fiction category: Narrative Book of the Year, defeating the works of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, American actress Gillian Anderson and the Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy.
Her widow, Yulia Navalnaya, note that Patriot had previously received major international recognition, including the National Book Critics Circle Award In March and the Westminster Book Prize in February.
Accepting the prize in honor of her husband, Navalnya was quoted by London standard As saying:
“This book has never been supposed to be published after Alexei's death, Alexei wrote it with all the strength, the spirit and the honesty that defined it.
He wrote in secret a prison cell in the most brutal conditions without access to books, the Internet, something other than his own memory and will. And yet, he created a manuscript that speaks with clarity and conviction not only on Russia, but on freedom, justice and what it means to remain human. After being killed, the publication of this book has become more than responsibility – it has become a mission. I worked in close collaboration with his publishers and friends to preserve each word, each sentence, just as he wanted. »»
“I want more that everything that Alexei could have accepted these prices in person,” she wrote on Telegram. “For a million obvious reasons – but also another: I know how happy he would have been. As it is proud. For him, these prices were not only a symbolic gesture, but real recognition.”
Alexei Navalny, the most eminent political opponent of Vladimir Putin, deceased Last year in a criminal colony of the Arctic while serving a 19 -year sentence on extremism, he – and almost all the neutral international bodies that commented on the question – denounced as being politically motivated.
Before being arrested in January 2021, Navalny exhibited official corruption and led the major anti-Kremlin demonstrations across Russia. In August 2020, he was poisoned by an FSB assassination team which burst into his hotel room and coated the quality chemical agent of November weapons on the sewing intended of his underwear. After recovering in Germany, Navalny returned to Moscow, where he was quickly arrested by police officers at the control of passports at Sheretyevo airport.
A joint investigation by Bellingcat,, The initiate And Cnnwith contributions from The mirrorPosted in December 2020, revealed the names and ranks of FSB officers responsible for the poisoning of Navalny. Nevertheless, Navalny has received several long sentences in prison.
The Russian federal penitentiary service in northern Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug reported The death of Navalny on February 16, 2024, saying that he fell ill after a walk. The family and the politician's partners are certain that he was murdered. Russian authorities, however, have denied To investigate the death of Navalny, saying that he died due to “arrhythmia” – an irregular heart rate.
At the end of September 2024, The initiate released one investigation Based on hundreds of official documents related to the death of Navalny. They indicated that the politician was poisoned in prison. The documents have shown that the Russian authorities constantly eliminate the references to the symptoms that Navalny was noted by prison doctors as suffering – symptoms that did not correspond to the official cause of the death of the Russian state. While medical experts have managed to confirm, these symptoms clearly indicate that navalny has been poisoned.
Many partisans of Navalny and associates – with journalists who reported his,, Doctors who called for an investigation into his deathand even members of his legal team – were persecuted and thrown into prison for extremism. The legal basis of these prosecution stems from a decision in 2021 by a Russian court which designated the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) and its regional offices as “extremist organizations”.
The designation actually criminalized any affiliation with the movement and allowed the Russian authorities to pursue criticism under the country's vast anti -extemism laws – tools widely criticized by international human rights groups as instruments of political repression. The Russian Ministry of Justice has also refused to withdraw the navalny From his list of “terrorists and extremists” – even after his death.
The day after the murder of Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya released a address in which she has sworn to continue the work of her husband. More than 400 people were detained In dozens of cities through Russia during events of the memory of Navalny, and hundreds Risky arrest lay flowers and pay tribute to his funeral in Moscow on March 1, 2024.
Since the death of Navalny, the commemorative monuments of fortune dedicated to the politician have appeared worldwide, maintained by communities of exiled activists.
Patriot, Alexei Navalny's Posthumous memorywas published in several languages in mid-October last year.
