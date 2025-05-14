Visit with Elon Musk Stir the height examination





President Trump welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

A royal welcome for the president in Saudi Arabia while Trump's trip to the Middle East starts.

President Trump visits the Middle East during his first international trip to his second term, accompanied by business leaders like Elon Musk. Comparisons between Trump and Musk attracted online attention.

President Donald Trump is in Saudi Arabia on May 13 to launch his first major international trip to his second term, and he is not alone.

In addition to the main leaders of the administration, technological leaders such as Elon Musk and Sam Altman, and Reid Hoffman accompanied the president during his trip.

Saudi Arabia is the president's first judgment during a visit to the Middle East, which should also include the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Although the trip has its own commercial and political implications for Trump, the Internet seems to be captivated by its size compared to that of Musk.

Here is what we know:

More: Trump could get an Qatar plane as a new Air Force One. He visited the “flying palace” in Florida

What is the size of President Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump measures 6 feet 3 inches according to his annual physical examination in April.

The first family is also large. The first lady Melania Trump measures 5 feet 11 inches, and their son Barron Trump, protrudes above them, although there is a debate on her actual size.

What is the size of Elon Musk?

Elon Musk measures 6 feet 2 inches, according to a USA Today report when Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were talking about fighting.

In a video published by Trump's communications team on X, Musk seems bigger than Trump as he welcomes Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman inside the Saudi royal court.

Why is Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia?

As president, Trump should make several international trips, but he strikes tradition by choosing to make the Middle East the destination of his first foreign trip rather than Canada or Mexico.

The countries he has to visit are among the richest in the world and invest massively in military and security technologies. Saudi Arabia has hired $ 600 billion in investments in American companies, and Trump said it was targeting $ 1 billion in the region's dollars.

Before his visit, Trump also said that he was planning to rename the way the United States refers to the body of water which links these Persian Gulf countries to the “Arab Gulf”. It is also about to accept a luxury plane of $ 400 million Boeing 747-8 from Qatar to use as Air Force One.

Political relations in the region also have an impact on conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Who else is in Saudi Arabia with Donald Trump?

The white house swimming pool reports show that a long list of US government representatives and business leaders attend a lunch with Trump and Musk at the Royal Court on May 13.

Here are some of the biggest names:

Secretary of State Marco Rubiosecretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessentssecretary of Commerce HowardlutnickWhite House, the chief of staff Susie Wileswhite House, the chief of staff Stephen Millelon Musk, Kimbal Muskceo de Blackrock, Miami Francis Suarez HOFFMANMAYOR

Contribution: Jennifer Sangalang, Kim Hjelmgaard, Francesca Chambers, Isabelle Butera, USA Today Network

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

