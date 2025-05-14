Heres who goes to Donald Trumps same corner dinner





Photo-illustration: Intelligence; Photos: Getty Images

There have been many opportunities in recent months so that the rich are buying access to Donald Trump, such as his CAP funds at $ 1 million at the end of April or his collection of funds of $ 1.5 million per plaque a few days later. But the president took his payment schemes in Dine to new heights with a competition involving his meme piece, $ Trump.

A little over two weeks ago, the president made an attractive proposal to his crypto fans: the 220 main owners of his cryptocurrency could enjoy a dinner of the black option in his golf course outside Washington, DC, followed by a private visit to the White House the next day. Among the winners, the top 25 would be invited to a private reception with Trump. Democrats and government surveillance dogs immediately warned that the competition was an obvious program to allow foreign interests to buy access to the president like never before. (Recent PAC funds, for example, were limited by law to American donors.) With the help that ends on Monday, it is time to see who (probably) launched himself to meet the president.

The lucky winners of the Memes Trumps dinner competition.

As duty warned, foreign capital has dominated the competition, which was displayed in a showed classification which had the most of Trump coins and for how long, the two factors used to calculate the winners. An analysis by Bloomberg has shown that 19 of the 25 best portfolios have shown that they almost certainly belonged to people operating outside the United States.

It can be difficult on the basis of names alone to determine who is behind the best accounts like Woo or Sky. Others are less difficult to analyze, such as the number one holder of Trumps Coin, a story named Sun.

Several analyzes of the cryptographic portfolio used by this account retrace him to Justin Sun, a crypto entrepreneur based in Hong Kong behind a company called Tron who was a great supporter of Trump, investing $ 75 million in one of the presidents of other crypto companies. While a Sun representative refused to comment on his purchases of $ Trump, he has about $ 18.6 million in the room at its current market price. According to Bloomberg, about $ 4.5 million in this amount occurred after the Trumps dinner was announced.

Already, his investment in Trumps Crypto World seems to have borne fruit, the Securities and Exchange Commission taking a break against Sun for having pretended to sold unregistered titles.

In second place is Meco, who was one of the rare accounts of the competition which was public in their prosecution. The portfolio belongs to a cryptocurrency company in Singapore called the same, which wrote on X that it aims for n ° 1 on the $ Trump ranking. Society, a cryptocurrency that describes itself as supporting coins and online culture as a whole, has also requested contributions, asking people to give their coins $ Trump in their race in exchange for a bonus.

We have watched the Trump Same Coin project for some time, said Cherry HSU, the business director of the company, in a statement. She added that Samecore had decided to make a symbolic purchase worth around $ 18 million after hearing about dinner. She refused to declare who would attend the company, but that they hoped to ask him: are you a meme, or the result of one?

Former tennis coach and guitarist in a rock group in Boston, Warwick returned to his native country in Australia over ten years ago to found several cryptographic companies, amassing millions in the process. Although he recognized that he had bought a substantial corner of $ Trump in January, it is not clear if it appears in the top 25.

It would be great to be able to meet the president, he told New York Times. If he obtains a few moments with Trump or his son focused on the Eric Crypto, he hopes to discuss how his policies could support industry more. This is something that I did not expect to have the possibility of being even able to do, he said.

Last September, World Liberty Financial, the family company that launched Trumps, other USD1 cryptocurrencies announced that an anonymous expert named Ogle would occur as an advisor to help cybersecurity.

Ogle founded some crypto companies, but has mainly made its reputation by recovering millions of pirates who have endeavored by the exchanges of crypto. In a declaration on X, he wrote that dinner attracts criticism because of its involvement in the cryptographic community:

People are and will remain jelly of those who have spent time and efforts to determine the functioning of the crypto and who have succeeded because of this. People are and will remain upset by the fact that Trump is in office. People are and will be afraid of change and new ways of thinking, and will criticize and attack those who believe and try to push new paradigms.

The account which seems to be associated with OGLE has a value of around $ 3.25 million in the corner of Trump, enough to win a place in private reception with the president.

Each account of the Trump ranking has an associated cryptographic portfolio, on which their activity on the blockchain, the big book on which any cryptographic activity is recorded can be drawn. Journalist Molly White was able to identify several of these portfolios, including for users who bear names like the smooth operator, Booblino, Giantbabycorn and 0xsolarrcurve.

This could create a strange dynamic at the National Trump Golf Race Washington DC on May 22. Will all these users, many of whom take extreme measures to keep their private identity, actually appear for dinner? And how will they answer the golden surroundings of a Trump brand station?

Some investors who bought a few moments after Trump announced that his meme medal on January 18 has made wonderful earnings on speculative assets, tens of thousands of investors have lost money since they bought nearly $ 74. It is currently negotiated at around $ 13.

There must surely be frustrated investors among those who argue to meet the president. The competition gives more value to $ Trump holders who bought the medal earlier, so those who bought a large number in January are more likely to be in the ranking that someone who has just bought. But thanks to a problem in accounting, there are several accounts that have invested early and have now cashed these own zero Trump coins but are still in the ranking. It must surely be boring for an investor like BIH1, who has more than $ 6 million in the medal but who is just shy from the top 25. Meanwhile, the account account was cut to meet Trump privately, despite the possession of about $ 1 in the room. Tuesday morning, 17 of the 220 best holders had no $ Trump.

Register for Intelligencewsletter

Daily News on politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Vox media, LLC Conditions and advice of confidentiality

By submitting your email, you accept our opinion of conditions and confidentiality and to receive correspondence by e-mail from us.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/donald-trump-meme-coin-dinner-guests.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos