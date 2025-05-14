PDIP PSI now for PSI





Jakarta, kompas.com – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) spoke of the opportunity of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Advance as a candidate for the President General in PSI Raya election. PSI vice-president Andy Budiman said his party was open and prayed for Jokowi's opportunity. “Will Mr. Jokowi be a candidate? We pray, Mas,” said Andy at a press conference at the PSI DPP office, Jakarta, Tuesday (05/13/2025). Read also: Kaesang until the end of the day can be advanced, so Psi Ketum Andy explained, Psi Organize opportunities for anyone to register as a candidate for the President General as long as he is eligible. One of the main requirements is that Alon must be a framework and have the identity card of the PSI members (KTA). “This candidate is most important that he must have an identification card for PSI members. So the most important thing is. Regarding how long is not a problem. The most important thing is that he has the same vision and the same mission as PSI, and he is demonstrated by the desire to become a member of the PSI,” said Andy. Jokowi himself has not been partying since he was dismissed as an executive of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P) on Monday (16/12/2024). Read also: PSI opens the recording of the Cketum on May 13, this is the condition Then what was Jokowi's political career before PDI-P did it. The following is the journey of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia in political parties: Join PDI-P in 2004 Jokowi himself was a man born June 21, 1961 who decided to join the PDI-P in 2004. A year later, the party carrying the Taurus head transported Jokowi as a candidate for the mayor of Solo in 2005. He was twinned with FX Hadi Rudyatmo. Although supported only by PDI-P, Jokowi-Fx Rudy managed to overthrow three pairs of candidates for the mayor and other assistant mayors of the Solo Pilkada. While being mayor of Solo since 2005-2010, the name Jokowi began to be widely known in its distinctive activities, namely Blukan on markets, streets, villages. Read also: Mahfud MD: Jokowi began to change after the question of 3 periods emerged The popularity of Jokowi has increased more and more and returned to advance as candidate for the mayor of Solo in 2010. Jokowi is back in two with FX Rudy and managed to win the protest. Become governor and president Two years in the second period as mayor of Solo, Jokowi was awarded by PDI-P to advance during the election of the Governor of DKI Jakarta (Pilgub) in 2012. He joined Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok, to compete with the Fauzi Bowo-Nachrowi Ramli couple.

