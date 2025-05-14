Connect with us

Rossia / Ukine: Moscow and kyiv insist on availability for direct conversations but differ as always in the essential elements: who is sitting a table?

Vladimir Putin saw in the corridors of world diplomacy as an excellent chess player, and as being common in them, his assault still provides the movements of the opponent, but the movement of Volodymyr Zelensky could not be planned.

The Ukrainian president replied to move the most precious peas on his side of the chess council, himself, announcing his availability, the will of the “king” to go to Istanbul in Turkey, speaking tte – head com Poutine.

Was it a master's blow or a decision that guarantees what Zelensky wanted, which completely removed the restoration of direct negotiations between the two belligerents, as the Kremlin chief wanted, but not with a presidential front?

Putin made the proposal (See the links below) Recommend the negotiations interrupted in a 2022 marble, weeks after the invasion, and where the pieces already had a project signed to stop hostilities when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson entered the scene.

Johnson, supported by NATO, went to kyiv “forcing” Zelensky to leave negotiations with Rossia who promising him, he knows today, a NATO entrance and a red corridor for the UCRI to enter the European battlefield, in addition to the money and weapons in an unlimited Russian flow on the battlefield.

Between April 2022 and today, on May 13, 2025, there is a huge calendar filled by the most violent and deadly war against the European continent since the Second World War, with hundreds of thousands of deaths and wounded of both … and no peace, nor Ukray to the European Union, not to mention the otat

None of the lively promised by Boris Johnson, nor little about the continuation of the unlimited support of the Western allies, because the United States of Donald Trump is not the United States of Joe Biden, and in Western, French, Germs and British threatens Moscow when Washington guarantees them the rear guard.

On the other hand, it is obvious that the Russian forces, throughout the front line, of more than 1,000 km, are advantageous, as indicated by the general analyst of Agostinho Costa, “the conditions of a cease-fire have never only imposed by those who lose a war”.

Interestingly, at that time, another inconnigral begins to be evident by analysts that the change of posture of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which throughout the war has always refused any ceasefire and now asks the Russians to accept to stop the war without conditions.

The refusal of the European Allies of kyiv by refuting all the priority for peaceful negotiations with Rossia succeeds a change of 180 degrees, now French, alemes and British which require Moscow a cease-fire of 30 days without condition.

By the way, the indications of the Francs Emmanuel Macron, the Friedrich Merz German and Keir Stmerer British, also clearly in his Fretic dislocation in kyiv this weekend, so that Zelensky advances negotiations with the Russian guarantees of a drying.

And when the possibility of Vladimir Putin seems to move on Thursday 15, Istanbul to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, which would be a rare case in world diplomacy, with presidents to bring together without prowers, the Kremlin also declared that any scope of hostilities occurred.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov nevertheless assumed the Russian will and will to start the negotiation process, but with delegations, as was, moreover, took place in 2022 before being interrupted abroad by Cirque Boris Johnson.

In kyiv, the question is to stay able to go to a head between Zelensky and Putin, the Ukrainian claiming that he will be in Istanbul expects that the Russian although the Russian has always said or said to categorically say that he will not participate.

That this possibility is not completely put aside because, however, the American Donald Trump, also specific to him, was still showed, giving letters to his “friend” Vladimir Putin, admitting that he can make turkey.

And if Trump gives, with his presence, a heavier negotiation depth, Putin can rethink her decision, because the American and the Ukrainian know their conditions well for the negotiation table and the Americans to agree that the “reasons of the conflict” to revise with all the conversations.

Donald Trump even declared, in a flamboyant declaration on his social, social truth network, that kyiv must accept negotiations with the Russians without conditions, as proposed by the Kremlin, because an essential opportunity to stop the “bloodbath” in Eastern Europe.

Although it is very complex and difficult to organize in a short time, a trip from Putin to Istanbul would undoubtedly be the most robust diplomatic advance to put an end to the war in Ukrary … But that is hardly a place.

And also the conversations between delegations seem to be also distant, because kyiv and their European allies require that they only occur after Moscow accepted an unconditional cease-fire of 30 days.

Now, as Putin said, a ceasefire, as the European allies of Zelensky intends, would only serve “reorganize, reorganize and finish the accelerated recruitment process” for the Ukrainian army weakened and deposited to continue consecutive fights.

The being that Donald Trump, using his extension, that he knows that without American support, Europeans are only military and unable to provide what kyiv needs to feed the battle front, leads their ultimatum to Yellow Zelensky to yield.

According to Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for this conflict, quoted by Tass, the White House is really determined to “make this moment a peace opportunity”, even in the ultimatum that the American president made to the two contenders.

“The president has made an ultimatum on both sides, stressing that without these direct and without result conversations which quickly approaches peace, the United States will leave the scene of this conflict, that means what it means without participating,” said Witkoff, quoted by RTss RT of Nat What While Notes.

Trump's envoy has warned, still quoted by the official Russian agency, that Washington really wants to meddle the conflict to get peace, and “put an end to the bloodbath devoid of meaning” as Trump said, because, advanced Steve Witkoff “, it is in American war, they did not start it, but want to help.”

Pundulo has shaped to swing from one side to the other in the international media to be on Thursday 15, if there are negotiations between the Ukrainians in Istambuel, if they have the presence of Putin and Zelensky and if so, if Trump is or in the present.

